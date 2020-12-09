The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Online 40th anniversary Festigal to brighten Hanukkah in Israel, US

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is bringing this special Hanukkah show to families living in the US in a special screening that will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20, at 1 p.m. EST

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 21:34
Hannukah Festigal in Tel Aviv (photo credit: PINI SILUK)
Hannukah Festigal in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: PINI SILUK)
This year marks the 40th anniversary of Israel’s annual musical celebration Festigal, which brightens the Hanukkah season for children. This year’s online version will feature some of Israel’s biggest stars, and will be available to audiences in the US for the first time.
The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is bringing this special Hanukkah show to families living in the US in a special screening that will be broadcast on Sunday, December 20, at 1 p.m. EST. The main Israeli Festigal event, MY Festigal, will be broadcast in Israel on December 17.
The 2020 Festigal will be accompanied by interactive activities tailored to viewers at home. Anyone watching can influence and take part in the story, earn stars and enjoy a full experience with special content via the website. Parents will be pleased to know that one upside to the pandemic is that tickets will cost only NIS 69, far less than the price of live shows in the past. This year’s promotional film, which has already been released and is available on the Festigal website, is about a group of children who decide to do everything so that the Festigal will be held on Hanukkah despite the pandemic. Unfortunately, villains from Festigal over the years try to sabotage their mission.
MY Festigal includes performances by a Who’s Who of Israeli musical stars, including Avi Kornik, Adam, Udi and Aviad, Ilana Avital, Itzik Cohen, Itay Levi, Eliana Tidhar, Ana Zack, Amitai Herman, Ana Aharonov, Dana Frieder, Harel Skaat, Hani Nachmias, Tal Mosseri, Tali Oren, Yael Bar Zohar, Lee Biran, Liraz Cherki, Maya Bouskila, Michal Yannay, Miki Kam, Noa Kirel, Nikki Goldstein, Stephan, Static and Ben El, Adi Himelbloi, Eden Meiri, Oded Menashe, Oded Paz, Oz Zehavi, Omer Hazan, Tzipi Shavit, Roni Duany, Rita, Reef Neeman, Ran Danker, Shahar Hasson, Shir Zoaretz, Shira Levi, Shiri Maimon, Shiran Sandel, Sarit Hadad, Kevin Robin, Tuval Shafir and more.
The main show will feature more than 40 of the best-loved Festigal musical numbers of all time performed by singers, dancers and acrobats. Generations of children’s stars and soundtracks that have accompanied Israelis for 40 years will meet on stage and connect entire families, since those who first went to Festigal performances decades ago are now old enough to have children of their own.
The IAC supports Israeli culture and Israeli artists, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and aims to connect Israeli-American children to Israel through the Festigal broadcast.
For more information, go to iac360.org/festigal or myfestigal.co.il.


Tags Israel Hanukkah Coronavirus
