The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No Right or Left on matters of security - opinion

When asked how he could work in harmony with Netanyahu during the recent war with Gaza, Gantz replied that “security aspects are above politics. It’s not a matter of Left or Right.”

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
MAY 31, 2021 20:24
Defense Minister Benny Gantz [L] and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] wearing masks in the Knesset (photo credit: ADINA VALMAN/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz [L] and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [R] wearing masks in the Knesset
(photo credit: ADINA VALMAN/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)
When arrangements were initially made with Defense Minister Benny Gantz to address the Foreign Press Association, he had no idea of the political developments that would dominate media headlines on the date that he was due to speak to the FPA.
He had planned to focus on the recent war with Gaza, but realized even before mounting the podium at Jerusalem’s King David Hotel on Monday that he would also have to talk or at least answer questions about Israel’s political battlefield.
To his credit, he made no effort to be evasive.
When asked how he could work in harmony with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the recent war with Gaza, Gantz replied that “security aspects are above politics. It’s not a matter of Left or Right.”
Responding to a question as to why the next government should last any longer than the previous government, Gantz said that the ability of the future government is totally connected to the ability of its players. Politically speaking, he commented, the mutual interests of the different players may give the government a chance.
Gantz conceded that ways must be found to handle sensitive issues on which the parties don’t agree.
“But it’s time for a change,” he insisted. He was confident that the new government would be able to cooperate with everyone in the Knesset with the exception of extremists on both sides. “Our tragedy in Israel is that we are being pulled to the side instead of being pulled to the center,” he said. “It’s true of Jews and it’s also true of Arabs. We have to heal these rifts.”
On the issue of the Palestinians, Gantz said: “We are not going anywhere and the Palestinians are not going anywhere. I would rather deal with the Palestinian Authority than with Hamas, but [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas must understand that even people like me who want to strengthen the PA against Hamas cannot compromise on Israel’s security.”
Gantz who is at odds with Prime Minister designate Naftali Bennett with regard to the future of the Palestinians, said “if we have good relations, increase their governance and economy, we can strengthen them against Hamas. We should be willing to see some kind of Palestinian statehood and increase Palestinian governance in the West Bank.”
When asked whether he thinks that Bennett is suitable to be prime minister, Gantz said that even though Bennett comes from the Right side of the political map, he enabled the change which qualifies him to be prime minister. Even though they don’t see eye to eye on the Palestinians, Gantz acknowledged, “I will do my best to help him.”
Gantz was indirectly taken to task by AP Bureau chief Joe Federman who was still angry about a false statement made on Channel 12 by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi in which he said that in the Jalaa Tower that was bombed by Israel, Gaza-based AP journalists drank their morning coffee in the cafeteria with Hamas operatives.
Federman, who had been in that building many times, said that there was no cafeteria there and therefore what Kochavi had said was untrue and irresponsible. Worse than that, it was dangerous, because people were making false assumptions about AP. Gantz said that Kochavi was not talking about an actual occurrence, but about the atmosphere in the building where Hamas and AP both had officers.
He said that he was in favor of giving humanitarian aid to Gaza and helping to reconstruct buildings that had been damaged by Israel, but on condition that Hamas returns the remains of the two Israeli soldiers missing in action, and the two Israeli civilians who are in captivity. He characterized the return as also being in the nature of humanitarian aid.
Gantz, who is scheduled to visit the United States in the coming days, when asked about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) vis-a-vis Iran, said that a good deal is better than a war, but pointed to many flaws in the JCPOA and warned that Iran is not only a regional threat and threat to Israel, but a threat to the whole world.
The current JCPOA will allow Iran to reach nuclear capacity within five years, Gantz asserted.

Gantz, who spent much of his military career in Lebanon, when asked if a future war with Lebanon will be harder than that of 2006, replied that it will be much harder, because Hezbollah now has 100,000 rockets, some of which are very accurate with unlimited range.
But Israel has good defense capabilities, he assured his listeners. “We will be much more effective in the future. We were very effective in 2006.”
Gantz was fairly optimistic about the Knesset giving its approval to the Bennett-led government, but whether it does or it doesn’t, Gantz can be assured of remaining defense minister, be it in a new government or an interim government. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Naftali Bennett
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by