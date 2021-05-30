The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu compares Bennett-Lapid coalition to Syria, Iran politics

Netanyahu said Bennett was acting for his own personal interest, knowing that if there would be another election, his political career would be over.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 30, 2021 21:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared the Bennett-Lapid coalition that is in works to politics in Syria and Iran on Sunday after Yamina leader Naftali Bennett announced that he will form a government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

In his announcement, Bennett accused Netanyahu of leading Israel to national suicide. 

Netanyahu said that if Bennett would have allowed Lapid's mandate to form a government expire on Wednesday night, MKs from the so-called "Change Bloc" camp would have joined and enabled the formation of a right-wing government. He said Bennett was acting for his own personal interest, knowing that if there would be another election, his political career would be over.
 
"No one would have voted for you if they knew what you would do," Netanyahu told Bennett.  
 
Netanyahu said what Bennett was forming was not a unity government but a weak government that would harm Israel's deterrence. He compared it to what is happening in politics in Syria and Iran. 
“What will this do to Israeli deterrence? How will we look in the eyes of our enemies? What will they do in Iran or Gaza? What will they say in the corridors of the administration in Washington? This government will stand against Iran? This government supports the dangerous nuclear deal,” Netanyahu said.

On Friday in a three-minute video released on social media, Netanyahu said Likud and Yamina negotiators had reached what he called a far-reaching agreement, but Bennett refused to sign it. He said the agreement would create a coalition of 59 MKs, two less than is needed. Bennett has declined to form a minority government and urged Netanyahu to find two defectors.  
 
Netanyahu accused Bennett of rejecting a right-wing government and instead seeking to become prime minister of a “government of the Left.”
 
“Naftali Bennett is running to the Left,” Netanyahu said. “This goes against all their principles and promises and everything necessary to guarantee the future of our state.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid
