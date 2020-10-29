The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Norway to allow civil marriages for Israelis who can't marry in Israel

Currently, hundreds of couples are not able to get married at all, since going abroad is not an option and the Chief Rabbinate will not perform a ceremony and provide legal recognition.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 19:06
Wedding (photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: REUTERS)
Wedding
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: REUTERS)
Norway is considering allowing Israelis to get civil marriages at their embassy and consulate as coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from traveling to Cyprus, a common destination for civil marriages, according to a Ynet news report on Thursday.
The Foreign Ministry has been trying to also register civil marriages at foreign embassies and consulates in Israel as a solution to the ongoing global coronavirus travel restrictions. Cyprus has thus far refused to consider the idea.
The push for allowing Israelis to get married at the Norwegian embassy was initiated by Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich, who called on Interior Minister and Shas MK Arye Deri to confirm this option.
Other unnamed countries have also offered their embassies and consulates to perform civil marriages for Israelis wishing to avoid a religious service or unable to get married in Israel due to a host of reasons, ranging from being a mixed couple, where one is not Jewish, Muslim or Christian, to having an unclear religious status in Israel.
Currently, hundreds of couples are not able to get married at all, since going abroad is not an option and the Chief Rabbinate will not perform a ceremony and provide legal recognition.
On Monday, Deri and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will discuss the proposal to have Norway perform the civil marriages.  
"Since the outbreak of the corona crisis, I have received countless inquiries from couples who cannot marry in Israel for various reasons – and due to the coronavirus crisis, some of them are in fact unable to marry at all," Haimovich said.
"Following the announcement by the Norwegian Embassy, ​​I call on the attorney-general and Interior Minister Deri to approve the procedure and allow this basic right for the couples who have suffered so much grief," she said.
"This fundamental right must not be denied to any citizen in a democracy, especially in a difficult time when many people are experiencing economic, health and mental hardship," Haimovich said. "I thank MKs Yevgeny Soba, Andrei Kozinov, Sharren Haskel and Nitzan Horowitz for raising the issue. This is important to the committee, and many are working to promote it."
Uri Keidar, director-general of the Free Israel Movement praised the effort, saying: "We welcome any step that will allow Israeli couples to choose their path to marry."
He added, however, that "it is important to mention that a couple registered as married in the Interior Ministry, even if married in a foreign country, are likely to find themselves, if they choose to divorce, to be required to do so in the Rabbinate – even if they did not marry with the Rabbinate.
"The solution must be a full civil marriage in Israel, which does not require any contact with the rabbinate for those who do not want it. Until then, couples would do well to establish their status as public figures, which is the only way to guarantee not to [be required to] meet the rabbinate," Keidar said.


Tags civil rights norway marriage in israel marriage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Changing the reality in which we live - opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Elie Podeh Sudan’s economic interests tipped scales - opinion By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by