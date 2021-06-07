Notorious hassidic leader Berland convicted, again

Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the infamous leader of the Shuvu Banim sect of the Breslov hassidic community, was convicted on Monday by the Jerusalem District Court on charges of fraud, extortion, attempted intimidation, tax offenses and money laundering.

This is Berland’s second criminal conviction after he was convicted of indecent assault against two women in 2016, and assault against the husband of one of the women he abused who he had beaten up for reporting the issue to the press.

Berland, 84, will receive an 18-month prison sentence and will be fined NIS 2,415,000.

He is scheduled to begin his prison service on October 28 this year.

Berland’s latest conviction was the result of a plea deal between his lawyers and the state attorney’s office through the court’s mediation.

According to the conviction document, Berland defrauded numerous individuals with severe medical problems, or their relatives, who had turned to him for spiritual help to cure them.

The conviction lists eight occasions in which Berland told those who turned to him for help that if they paid him between NIS 5,000 and NIS 20,000 they or their loved ones would recover from whatever illness they were suffering from.

In some of these cases, when the patient did not recover shortly after payment was made, Berland made further guarantees and promises of their recovery and took additional payment.

Berland knew that he did not have the power to cure ill people but took the money regardless, the conviction states.

He was convicted for tax fraud for failing to report his income from this fraudulent scheme, and other from other endeavors such as giving blessing, and various consultation services.