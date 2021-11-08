The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nova Milan debuts revolutionary sustainable shoes at Kornit Fashion Week

The vegan leather shoes worn at Kornit Fashion Week were printed with ink made with Kornit technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 17:05
Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week (photo credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR)
Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week
(photo credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR)
Green Tech company Nova Milan debuted their new eco-friendly inks made with Kornit technology for vegan leather at Kornit Fashion Week. The ink was introduced in prints on vegan leather shoes at the fashion show.
The various prints were displayed on vegan leather shoes made by Israeli shoe company NAOT Footwear and were worn by models on the runway at the fashion show.
"The technology behind printable vegan leather allowed us the opportunity for our design team to create something not only sustainable but also beautiful, comfortable and fashionable," said the president of NAOT Ayelet Lax Levy.
"I was very impressed to see the combination between sustainable leather and sustainable printing using Kornit technology," said the CEO of Kornit Ronen Samuel. "It went fantastic. beautiful product. I love it."
"All our work together adds another dimension to our plant leather and allows us to create something unique," said Israeli co-founder of Nova Milan Irma Orenstein. "This is important because the future of the fashion industry is about being sustainable and innovative. In the future, I am sure vegan leather will take over other industries as well.
Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week (credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR) Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week (credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR)
Kornit and Nova Milan will continue in their goal to make fashion sustainable, targeting accessories such as shoes and bags for now. They also work in the field of interior design, and Nova Milan is in negotiations with luxury brands.


Tags fashion vegan sustainability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by