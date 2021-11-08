Nova Milan debuts revolutionary sustainable shoes at Kornit Fashion Week

Green Tech company Nova Milan debuted their new eco-friendly inks made with Kornit technology for vegan leather at Kornit Fashion Week. The ink was introduced in prints on vegan leather shoes at the fashion show.

The various prints were displayed on vegan leather shoes made by Israeli shoe company NAOT Footwear and were worn by models on the runway at the fashion show.

"The technology behind printable vegan leather allowed us the opportunity for our design team to create something not only sustainable but also beautiful, comfortable and fashionable," said the president of NAOT Ayelet Lax Levy.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"I was very impressed to see the combination between sustainable leather and sustainable printing using Kornit technology," said the CEO of Kornit Ronen Samuel. "It went fantastic. beautiful product. I love it."

"All our work together adds another dimension to our plant leather and allows us to create something unique," said Israeli co-founder of Nova Milan Irma Orenstein. "This is important because the future of the fashion industry is about being sustainable and innovative. In the future, I am sure vegan leather will take over other industries as well.

Revolutionary sustainable shoes introduced by Nova Milan at Kornit Fashion Week (credit: NAOT FOOTWEAR)

Kornit and Nova Milan will continue in their goal to make fashion sustainable, targeting accessories such as shoes and bags for now. They also work in the field of interior design, and Nova Milan is in negotiations with luxury brands.