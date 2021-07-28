Ofer Lev Hadera Mall opens four new stores

Ben Dvash, CEO of the mall, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the stores to the general public. These stores are part of an extensive strategic move that combines strengthening the mix of stores through the introduction of new chains, upgrading existing ones and future structural changes that are in the planning stages these days.

“The move will strengthen the status of the Ofer Lev Hadera Mall as an attractive regional mall,” he said.

Dvash pointed to the Renuar chain as a recent example of upgrading existing tenants’ spaces. It is doubling the area of its existing store and designing it in accordance with the new concept.