The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On This Day: Oslo II Accord signed by Rabin and Arafat

On September 28, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo II Accord. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 16:52
Oslo Accords (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Oslo Accords
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
On September 28, 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo II Accord. 
They were witnessed by US President Bill Clinton, as well as by representatives of Russia, Egypt, Jordan, Norway and the EU in Washington DC.
The Oslo II Accord, also known as the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, was built on the foundations of the Oslo I accord, formally signed on September 13, 1993, superseding the Gaza-Jericho and early empowerment agreements. 
The agreement established a schedule for Israeli withdrawals from the Palestinian population centers and created a system of zones determining the land. It also set elections for a president and council of the Palestinian Authority. 
The more than 300-page agreement speaks of peaceful coexistence, mutual dignity, and security.  
YASSER ARAFAT, Bill Clinton and Yitzhak Rabin are focused on in ‘The Human Factor.’ (credit: WILLIAM J. CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY/COURTESY OF HOT 8)YASSER ARAFAT, Bill Clinton and Yitzhak Rabin are focused on in ‘The Human Factor.’ (credit: WILLIAM J. CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY/COURTESY OF HOT 8)
The first Oslo Accord received strong parliamentary support, however, Oslo II was ratified by only one vote in the Knesset, signaling a decline in support. 
The Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, opposed withdrawals or further dealings with Arafat. 
Support for the peace process surged after the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, and Shimon Peres proceeded with Oslo II. And, by 1996, nearly all the Palestinians were under self-rule.
Despite this, the peace process began to break down. 
While some of the provisions of the Oslo Accords remain in effect until today, such as the role of the Palestinian Authority, most of the provisions have been abandoned.


Tags history oslo accords second intifada
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Erbil Effort: Iraqis across the spectrum rally for ties with Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by