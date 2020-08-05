1 in 10 Israelis fully support Netanyahu's handling of coronavirus - poll

The poll was done on the back drop of nationwide demonstrations reigning across the country, mainly in protest of Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the consequent financial crisis. It was conducted among over 600 people representing a sample of Israel's adult population, including both Arab and Jewish demographics, and was carried out by the institute's Guttman Center for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy.

The poll found that about a quarter (28%) were extremely unsatisfied with Netanyahu's handling of the coronavirus crisis, compared to about one in ten (9.5%) Israelis who were extremely satisfied, on a ranking of one to five, with five being extremely satisfied and one being not at all. About 16% gave a ranking of four, leading to about a quarter 25.5% supporting Netanyahu in his handling of the crisis. Meanwhile, 28% of Israelis gave Netanyahu a ranking of three, 17% a ranking of two, and about 28% a ranking of one.

However, the rate of satisfaction varies majorly when broken down between the Arab and Jewish demographics.

While 10% of Jews are extremely satisfied with Netanyahu's handling of the crisis, only 4% of Arabs feel the same way. The gap closes when ranking those who are extremely dissatisfied. Among Jews, 29% report being dissatisfied while 24% of Arabs feel the same way.



Among the Arab demographic, 12% outright support the decision, yet 11% are in complete opposition. The remainder of the Arab demographic sit somewhere in the middle, with 20% stating that they somewhat oppose transferring dealing with the coronavirus crisis to the Defense Ministry, and 19% stating that they somewhat support the idea. Among those supporting transferring the leadership of handling the coronavirus crisis, are about 60% of Israelis, 27% of Israelis who extremely support the idea, and 30% who mostly support the idea. Meanwhile, only 4.5% of Jews are outright opposed to transferring responsibility along with 11% who mostly are opposed, and 30% fully support the idea, along with about 33% who mostly support the idea.

Meanwhile, about a third (31%) of Israelis feel similarly towards the overall government's handling of the crisis, compared to the 11% of Israelis who feel that the government is handling the crisis well.

With regards to the financial crisis, as the government struggles to find solutions to keep the country, its businesses, and the people afloat, a quarter (27.5%) of Israelis oppose the government's financial policies. Yet, percentages among the Arab and Jewish demographic again vary, as 29.% of Jews oppose the government's financial policies compared to 18% of the Arab population.

Supporting the government's financial policies are 14% of Israel's overall adult population, among whom are 11% of Jews and more than double that percentage of Arabs at 26%.

In light of the ensuing crises following the spread of the coronavirus in Israel, only 13% of respondents answered that they support dissolution of the government and a move towards a fourth elections compared to 37% who were against.