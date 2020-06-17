One of the victims of the Barnoar 2009 shooting found dead

LGBT activist and one of the victims of the 2009 hate crime in the Tel Aviv Barnoar Hen Lenger was found dead on Tuesday, the Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv reported. Lenger was shot in his leg during the attack that claimed the lives of Nir Katz and Liz Troubishi and injured 14 other people besides him. N12 reported. He was denied due to an inability to prove he was directed to volunteer there by a public entity. Aguda stated Lenger continued to be an activist in LGBT issues and that his “work and deep commitment to the gay communities’ rights are an inspiration to us all.”The Barnoar served as a safe space for gay teens, who are at higher risk of self-harm and suffer from peer violence when compared to their non-LGBT friends.The shooting took place at the Tel Aviv gay center and is said to be the worst hate crime against the LGBT community in Israel’s history. The killer or killers were never found. Lenger became handicapped as a result of his injury, Israel’s LGBT Task Force Aguda said that “he carried the bullet with him until his last day” in a press release. After filing a request from the National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi,) Lenger was recognized as a person who became disabled in a work-related injury since he was working at the Barnoar,
Lerner’s passing came one day after Egyptian LGBT activist Sarah Hegazi, who was arrested and tortured in 2018 after waving a Rainbow flag during a Mashrou' Leila rock concert, was found dead on Monday in Canada, the country in which she sought asylum due to her persecution.
