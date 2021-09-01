The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
One of Warsaw ghetto's last survivors dies from COVID at 98

Shalom Stamberg's funeral took place on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at the Joshua Field Cemetery in Haifa. He was one of the last survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto.

By GADI ZAIG  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 16:45
Shalom Stamberg z"l, one of the last survivors of the Warsaw ghetto (photo credit: Yad Ezer Organization)
Shalom Stamberg z"l, one of the last survivors of the Warsaw ghetto
(photo credit: Yad Ezer Organization)
Shalom Stamberg, one of the last survivors of the Warsaw ghetto, died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday at the age of 98 at the Bnei Zion Hospital in Haifa. Stamberg had been vaccinated with the third vaccine dose
He survived 5 concentration camps - Including the Auschwitz extermination camp - by the time he turned 16. His whole family perished in the Holocaust. 
"I went through all the destruction in the world and was left alone," he told Ynet in 2019. 
Stamberg immigrated to Israel in 1948.
"To this day I miss the family I had," Stamberg told Ynet at the time. "Since I immigrated I have had memorial candles lit in their memory day and night."
Stamberg volunteered for many years for the Yad Ezer organization and was a lecturer for students and delegations from abroad. In his lectures, he educated students about his experiences at the Auschwitz extermination camp.
Upon learning of his death, the Yad Ezer association's director, Shimon Sabag, said: "He would lecture students from expeditions from abroad and tell them about his courageous survival in the Auschwitz extermination camp."
Stamberg's celebrated his Bar Mitzvah when he was 93-years-old with Yad Ezer. He had been robbed by the Nazis of that opportunity during the Holocaust, Ynet reported.
Shalom Stamberg z''l, one of the last survivors of the Warsaw ghetto (credit: Yad Ezer Organization)
Yad Ezer assists Holocaust survivors with any social or economic issues and needs, according to their website.
The organization, founded in 1995 and based in Haifa, also provides survivors with residential, food, physiotherapy, and social activities.
Stamberg's funeral took place on Tuesday evening at the Joshua Field Cemetery in Haifa.
He was married to Zelda, a father of two daughters, Esther and Chaya, a grandfather of seven grandchildren and a great-grandfather to 8 great-grandchildren.


