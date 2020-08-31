The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Only 45% of coronavirus fines were paid on time

According to Israeli law, fines are due to be paid within 90 days from the moment they were issued.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2020 06:04
Israel Police enforce coronavirus regulations in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel Police enforce coronavirus regulations in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
New data reveals that up until last Thursday, 42,342 coronavirus related fines, which translate into NIS 17.6 million, were paid, whereas a total number of 196,319 fines issued that translate into NIS 99 million, haven't been paid, according to Ynet.
According to Israeli law, fines are due to be paid within 90 days from the moment they were issued. After 90 days, a 50% interest is added to the charged sum in addition to legal measures that are taken against the perpetrators.
So far, only 45% of those who received coronavirus related fines paid their due on time.
As for other types of fines, 95% of them are paid long before the due date expires.

Israel Police, which is responsible for enforcing coronavirus restrictions, reports that 9,000 coronavirus related fines are issued on average on a weekly basis which are translated into NIS 1 million.
Recent rumors that were spread among the public suggest that coronavirus related fines will be ultimately cancelled, what possibly prompted many to ignore the fines they were issued.
The most commonly issued coronavirus related fine is for not wearing a mask in public.



