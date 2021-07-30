Only half of Israelis want a third COVID-19 vaccine shot - survey

When looking at those under the age of 60, only 47% said they would take the shot. Among those 60 and older, 67% said they would get the booster.

Michal Grinstein-Weiss (Credit: Courtesy) “We decided, ‘yalla,’ even before the Food and Drug Administration, and I think the Health Ministry thought there would be more inclination” to get the shot, Grinstein-Weiss said. “But there is a big drop in the number of people who are interested in vaccinating. It’s surprising, but there is not a real desire for a third vaccination.”

The research was conducted between July 26 and 28, 2021 with the support of Yaniv Shlomo, a senior research association at SPI, and in partnership with the MasterCard Center for Inclusive Growth.

The survey also asked about whether or not parents would give their younger children between the ages of five and 11 a vaccination if it became available and the majority (54%) said they would not. Only 23% said they would vaccinate, while 23% said they were wavering.

When broken down between parents who vaccinated themselves versus those who didn’t, no parents who did not receive the vaccine said they would vaccinate their children, while only 27% of the vaccinators said they would.

There are several reasons why there could be a decline in willingness to get the jab, according to the survey.

When it comes to children, parents are most concerned that health officials still do not know the long-term impact of the vaccine.

To date, only 35% of people under the age of 20 are fully vaccinated versus 90% of those over the age of 60.

However, the survey also found that as the Delta variant spreads across the country, including reinfecting a high percentage of vaccinated individuals, more people believe that the vaccine does not work.

Only 59% of respondents said the vaccine protects against infection, 69% said it prevents the spread of the virus and 82% said it protects against developing symptoms.

Around 53% of all new cases are people who were fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

In addition, the public believes that they are not receiving accurate information about the pandemic or the vaccines, the survey found. Some 61% of respondents felt there was a deficit of believable information about the coronavirus and a full 20% said that the pandemic is part of a governmental conspiracy.

One-third of respondents also claimed that the media is exaggerating the risks of the virus.

Finally, very few people have a strong fear of contracting coronavirus anymore.

When asked to rate their fear on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being “very scared,” the average response was 44. Arabs and Haredim ranked their fear the lowest at 36 and 37, respectively. The most scared were traditional Jews at 50.

Michal Grinstein-Weiss (Credit: Courtesy) “People are much more afraid of the economic impact [of the virus] than the health impact,” Grinstein-Weiss said. “The fear of being locked down is much greater than the fear of being hit with coronavirus.”

Some 48% of respondents said that they expect there to be another closure. And 50% of respondents said that in the event of a lockdown they are most worried about how it will impact the Israeli economy.

Why else do Israelis not want a lockdown? They do not want to be forbidden from being with their families on the High Holidays (48%), do not want to have limits set on them regarding how far they can venture from home (46%) and do not want to see their children’s schools close (43%).

Only about one-third of Israelis are concerned about their personal economic situation.

“I think this tells you something about Israeli culture, that people are so worried about not being with their families on the holidays - even more than about their kids going to school,” Grinstein-Weiss said. “The holidays are very important to Israeli society whether you are religious or not religious, and it was very hard for us last year not being together.”