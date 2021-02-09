The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Organ donor saves life of 3-year-old toddler

The toddler was suffering from a genetic bile duct disease and needed a liver donation in order to save his life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 03:39
Dr. Michael Gurevitz and the toddler. (photo credit: SCHNEIDER CHILDREN’S MEDICAL CENTER)
Dr. Michael Gurevitz and the toddler.
(photo credit: SCHNEIDER CHILDREN’S MEDICAL CENTER)
A testament to the value and importance of donating organs, the life of a 3-year-old toddler was saved on Monday after receiving a liver donation from an unnamed donor, in an operation performed at the Schneider Center for Pediatrics.
The toddler had been suffering from a genetic bile duct disease and needed a liver donation in order to save his life.
The toddler's mother, expressing her appreciation, said in a statement that "We have no words to describe the magnitude of our gratitude. We express our gratitude and appreciation to the donor's family who, in their great grief, made a noble decision to save lives."
While organ donations can save lives, there is an ongoing taboo in Israel regarding the practice, which has slightly lower organ donation rates.
The reason cited for the slightly lower rate is Jewish law, which states that the body of the deceased must remain intact at the time of burial, though in recent years all sectors of Israeli society, including ultra-Orthodox, have donated organs as religious leaders have begun to change their minds on the issue.  


