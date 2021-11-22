The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ori Bar Chaim appointed as NanoSono CEO

Nanosano develops advanced nanotechnology solutions for healthcare-related applications.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 18:06

Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 18:08
Ori Bar Chaim (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ori Bar Chaim
(photo credit: Courtesy)
NanoSono's board of directors appointed Ori Bar Chaim to take over from Ronen Sarusi as the company's CEO on Monday. Sarusi, who founded the company, will stay on as a senior advisor.
Chaim has served in managerial positions both in the government and in the private business sector in Israel and abroad. For the last few years, he has worked as a senior consultant in the technology market for companies such as Israel Aerospace Industries, Beer Yitzhak Energy, Watergen, Vertical Field and Thai TIPCO Corporation. He also founded a medical cannabis company in Asia and the consulting firm CyberPro.
NanoSono develops advanced nanotechnology solutions for healthcare-related applications. The company has developed advanced technologies for antibacterial and antiviral applications.
"We are very pleased to have Ori join the NanoSono family," said chairman of the company's board of directors Aaron Gorovitz. Ori brings with him extensive and wide-ranging experience and we are confident that he will contribute significantly to the strategic change from a company that has so far focused on R&D to a company that will transfer knowledge and technology to strategic partners and executes projects in Israel and abroad."
nanotechnology 248 88 (credit: Courtesy)nanotechnology 248 88 (credit: Courtesy)
He added that "NanoSono has developed revolutionary technology that could be key to one of the greatest health threats of today - infections due to bacteria. Behind the technology is a professional, scientific, creative and skilled team, and we have no doubt that led by Bar Chaim, Nanosano will expand its activities in the international markets in the very near future." 


Tags medicine nanotechnology research ceo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There is only one face to the terror group Hamas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by