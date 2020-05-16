PA television: Terrorists are ‘giants of our history’

The program did not mention that these men are in prison for multiple murders of Israeli citizens, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Day is marked on April 17 and the national holiday began in 1974 when Mahmood Hijazi was released from prison after being captured in an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack in Israel. The day is marked among Palestinians to honor those who are in prison for terrorist acts aimed at civilians, which are framed as a part of a so-called “national liberation effort.”

While the television show showed pictures of these men with the dates they were incarcerated, the PMW added the offenses and the number of victims each man was found guilty of in court.

