The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinians petition court to reroute 6 km. of security barrier

“We expect the High Court to make sure that where the fence is designed to dispossess Palestinians, rather than protect security, it will be dismantled”.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 22:39
Youth in Tulkarm distributing candies (photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
Youth in Tulkarm distributing candies
(photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
Palestinians have petitioned the High Court of Justice to reroute six kilometers of the security barrier on grounds that it has caused disproportionate harm to farmers who were separated from their land by it.
“After 102 petitions warning of future harm to Palestinians as a result of the fence, this is the first petition to address proven harm to Palestinian life in the years since the construction of the fence,” left-wing Israeli NGO HaMoked: Center for the Defense of Individuals told the media.
It has filed a petition to the court on the matter on behalf of seven Palestinians from three West Bank villages in the Tulkarm area: Kaffin, Nazlat Isa and Iktaba. The NGO is represented before the court by attorneys Michael Sfard and Haya Abu Warda.
“This petition is the inevitable result of 15 years of experience with the military’s seam-zone permit regime,” HaMoked executive director Jessica Montell said. “Rather than facilitating access, as the military promised, this cumbersome bureaucracy serves to dispossess entire Palestinian communities of their land, stripping people of their livelihoods and their sources of income, without even the pretense of a security justification.”
“We expect the High Court to make sure that where the fence is designed to dispossess Palestinians, rather than protect security, it will be dismantled,” she said.
The six km. of the barrier are located in Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military and civilian control.
This territory likely would not be part of the area Israel plans to annex, Montell said.
Since the completion of the barrier in 2005, the military has reduced the number of crossing permits, kept animals from grazing there and stopped the farmers from bringing equipment, pesticides and fertilizers onto the land, HaMoked said.
There has been a 90% reduction in income as yield has dropped, orchards have dried up, and some of the land has lain fallow, it said.
Initially pledges were made to the farmers that they would be given adequate access to their agricultural lands to enable them to farm the crops without harm, it added.
But the prohibitions and red tape involved have effectively disposed the farmers of their land, a situation that has worsened over the years, HaMoked said.
In 2014, the IDF approved 3,221 seam-zone permits, amounting to 75% of those requested. In 2018, the IDF issued 1,876 permits, representing 26% of the requests.
Kaffin residents were given 1,800-2,000 permits annually between 2012 and 2014, HaMoked said. The number has dropped 85% to 350 a year. Iktaba residents received an average of 165-189 until 2014, it said. The number has dropped to 65, it added.
“Recently, denials have also been related to agricultural reasons instead of just security rationals,” it said.
“Ultimately, the clear result... is a drastic reduction of Palestinian presence and farming in the area, a reduction in the types of crops that can be grown in the seam zone, incurable harm to soil fertility and the crushing of farmers whose lives depended on their lands,” HaMoked said in its petition.
“The concrete walls and barbed-wire fences that make up the separation fence shatter and trample every single one of the petitioners’ basic rights and the rights of members of their community: The rights to a livelihood, freedom of movement, family life, participation in cultural and social life, equality, dignity,” the petition says.


Tags Israel West Bank law
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by