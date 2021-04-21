'Parents will burn the state' until children are protected from abuse

"We are shocked by the helplessness of the State Attorney's Office and the fact that the parents were not informed in advance of the progression of the hearing," one of the parents, Maxim Belnitsky expressed his frustration at the situation.

Maxim was shocked that the caregiver, "a very dangerous woman," was released by the court after she abused children.

He, like the other parents felt extremely helpless in the situation and furious that the state did not help them protect their children from such abuse

"The parents will burn the state until the system returns to fulfill its role in protecting the children of Israel, because they are currently being abandoned by the State Attorney's Office and the police," Belnitsky declared.