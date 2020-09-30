Petition to permit mass demonstrations delayed at High Court

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday gave little help to the protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, slow-walking their petition to strike down new corona-era limits on demonstrations.The court gave the government until October 7 to respond to a petition to permit mass protests and did not even set a hearing date.block mass protests for between one and three weeks, with an option to extend the ban for another two weeks with additional Knesset approval.Protests are still allowed for up to 20 people within a kilometer of a person's residence, but the amendment will prevent mass protests near the prime minister's Balfour residence as has occurred every weekend in recent months.The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court to intervene on an emergency basis so that protests could continue this coming weekend.They said that the key to the protests being effective was their unbroken consistency, accusing Netanyahu of using corona as an excuse to crack down on dissent.With the October 7 response date and no hearing date set, the High Court essentially signaled that it will likely wait out the petition at least until the initial three weeks pass, and possibly longer. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Still, it is possible the High Court may put pressure on the government if it tries to extend the initial three-week period to five weeks with Knesset approval.The High Court used a similar strategy in the spring regarding Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens, avoiding issuing a ruling for nearly six weeks.By the time the court issued an order pressuring the government about the legality of the surveillance, the situation had gotten less serious and the state was more ready to compromise – though incidentally, the government later reinstituted the surveillance when the second corona wave picked up.On Tuesday, the Knesset passed an amendment to the corona emergency powers law, granting the government the authority to