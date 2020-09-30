The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Petition to permit mass demonstrations delayed at High Court

The court gave the government until October 7 to respond to a petition to permit mass protests and did not even set a hearing date.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 16:14
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The High Court of Justice on Wednesday gave little help to the protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, slow-walking their petition to strike down new corona-era limits on demonstrations.
The court gave the government until October 7 to respond to a petition to permit mass protests and did not even set a hearing date.
On Tuesday, the Knesset passed an amendment to the corona emergency powers law, granting the government the authority to block mass protests for between one and three weeks, with an option to extend the ban for another two weeks with additional Knesset approval.
Protests are still allowed for up to 20 people within a kilometer of a person's residence, but the amendment will prevent mass protests near the prime minister's Balfour residence as has occurred every weekend in recent months.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court to intervene on an emergency basis so that protests could continue this coming weekend.
They said that the key to the protests being effective was their unbroken consistency, accusing Netanyahu of using corona as an excuse to crack down on dissent.
With the October 7 response date and no hearing date set, the High Court essentially signaled that it will likely wait out the petition at least until the initial three weeks pass, and possibly longer.
Still, it is possible the High Court may put pressure on the government if it tries to extend the initial three-week period to five weeks with Knesset approval.
The High Court used a similar strategy in the spring regarding Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens, avoiding issuing a ruling for nearly six weeks.
By the time the court issued an order pressuring the government about the legality of the surveillance, the situation had gotten less serious and the state was more ready to compromise – though incidentally, the government later reinstituted the surveillance when the second corona wave picked up.


Tags Knesset protests high court of justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by