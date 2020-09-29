The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Knesset to vote on limiting anti-Netanyahu protests today

Violence between protesters and police outside parliament

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 11:28
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on August 29, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on August 29, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice committee convened on Tuesday morning to vote on changes to the Coronavirus Law that would limit protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The meeting started an hour and a half late.
The proposed amendments would limit the protests to people who live within a kilometer of Netanyahu's official residence in  Jerusalem during the current lockdown. 
The amendments are expected to pass following compromises between Blue and White and Likud, which dropped attempts to make the limitations last longer, even after the full lockdown is over. Once they are passed in committee, the changes will be brought to a special session of the Knesset plenum, even though the Knesset is on holiday recess.
The Black Flag movement held small protests on Monday night outside the homes of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Black Flag leaders Benny Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi, Avi Nissenkorn and Eitan Ginzburg.
They are one of five protest movements that sent convoys of cars to the Knesset on Tuesday, where violence took place between protesters and police after protesters tried to hang a sign across from the Knesset with the slogan "using coronavirus to bring dictatorship." 
“You will be responsible for the grave harm that is being done to equality and freedom of the citizens of the State of Israel,”  a spokesman for the Coalition of groups said.
A spokesman for the Black Flag movement  that “instead of destroying the Coronavirus, Blue and White destroyed Israel's democracy.” 


