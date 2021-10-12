Philanthropist Eitan Neishlos: 'Everyone here has something to give'

Addressing the audience at the 10th Annual Conference of the Jerusalem Post held at the Museum of Tolerance, Australian fintech investor and entrepreneur Eitan Neishlos spoke of his work in the fintech industry and how his business and investment work is imbued with a social conscience.

Neishlos recounted how the story of his grandmother, a Holocaust survivor , saved by a righteous Christian family who hid her from the Nazis, inspired him to help others.

Eitan is a major supporter of JNFuture in Australia, which empowers young adults committed to Zionism and the Land of Israel. Yet another example of his commitment to Jewish values and leadership is his leadership of Courage to Care, a B’nai B’rith project that educates Australians about the dangers of prejudice, racism and discrimination.

Neishlos spoke of the importance of participation in the Jewish community, especially among the younger generation. “Everyone here has something to give and contribute. We must step up – it is our turn.”