PM calls family as efforts continue to free Israelis jailed in Turkey

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called relatives of Mordi and Natali Oaknin , Israelis in jail in Istanbul for photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home.

Bennett sought to encourage and show support for the family at this difficult time, his spokesman said on Wednesday, and thanked them for behaving responsibly in light of the complicated situation.

Efforts to bring the Oaknins back to Israel continue “around the clock, led by the Foreign Ministry… with an aim to bring the problem to its resolution as soon as possible,” the prime minister’s spokesman stated.

At the same time, a diplomatic source said Israel is trying to avoid amplifying the Oaknin’s case too much in public, because they’ve found that Turkey has been tougher in talks when they do so.

Remarks by Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Tuesday made the matter seem like it will be a drawn-out affair, rather than something resolved quickly behind the scenes as Jerusalem would prefer.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

“The couple photographed Erdogan’s home; they focused on the house and marked it,” Soylu said in a press conference. “The prosecutor's office estimates that they committed a crime of military and political espionage, but the court will make the decision in the future.”

The Oaknins, Egged bus drivers who live in Modi’in, took the photo of Erdogan’s palace while in the Camlica Tower, the tallest tower in Europe, which opened earlier this year. A waitress heard them talking about it and reported them to the police, who arrested them and a Turkish friend who accompanied them on their visit.

The couple appealed their arrest on Tuesday night, and a decision on the matter is expected to come within a week to 10 days. They could remain in jail, be sent to house arrest in Turkey or deported.

The Oaknins were featured prominently in a 2018 ad campaign for Egged to encourage people to apply for jobs with the bus company. Their attorney Nir Yaslovitzh plans to use those ads as part of their defense, arguing that a spies would not have their faces appearing in ads online and on buses.

Israeli Consul in Istanbul Ronen Levi visited Natali and Consul-General Udi Eitam visited Mordy on Tuesday. The diplomats also met with prison authorities in order to ensure that the couple was being held under suitable living conditions. They gave the couple clothing and supplies.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz and the consulate team in Istanbul updated the Oaknins’ family in Israel.

Turkish media claimed that the couple shared the photo they took in a WhatsApp group and wrote down technical information about the tower.

Meanwhile, Ben-Harosh launched a crowdfunding page to pay her parents' legal fees, which were thus far covered by the Egged workers’ union.

Turkish police originally recommended deporting the Oaknins, and notified Israel of its plans. However, the prosecution charged them with espionage. A court extended their remand on Friday for at least 20 days, as the prosecution prepared its case for a trial.

The case comes just weeks after the Turkish news agency Sabah claimed that a Mossad network of 15 Arabs has been caught by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Israel has denied the claims.