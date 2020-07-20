The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
PM summons warring Likud minister, coalition chair after Knesset clash

Likud MK and coalition chair Miki Zohar calls for Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, also of the Likud, to be dismissed by prime minister.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 20, 2020 13:46
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
In an extraordinary spat during deliberations in the Knesset Finance Committee on Monday, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz of the Likud and coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar, also of Likud, exchanged a series of insults and threats while deliberating on compensation to business owners for economic damage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now summoned both men to his office, seemingly for a dressing-down over the embarrassing internal dispute in full view of the public.
During the committee hearing, Zohar insisted that the highest level of compensation for events hall owners should be increased from what has been set out by the government.
Katz however alleged that Zohar was taking his position due to the fact that a cousin of his owns an event hall.
Zohar did not take these allegations lying down, and engaged in a full-frontal attack on Katz, saying that the finance minister was “disconnected from the people,” and said that he was greatly disappointed in Katz’s functioning in office.
“It could very well be that the prime minister should be called upon to examine the ongoing tenure of the finance minister,” warned Zohar in a none-to-subtle threat.
“His continued tenure is become a threat to the continued rule of the Likud,” he continued.
Retorted Katz “I have some advice for you. Simply stop talking and leave.”


