Police investigating possible abuse in Sderot kindergarten

A spokesperson for Israel Police announced on Thursday that they have investigating the credibility of a Facebook post which alleged that toddlers are being abused in a kindergarten in Sderot, near the Gaza border.



The author of the post was reportedly summoned to the police to testify immediately following the post in order to examine whether the incident that took place at the kindergarten - which included a child being tied up with diapers - was in fact a real case of abuse

On the other hand, in one of the responses to the post, a mother of two children at the institution wrote that "The two children in this kindergarten will stay in this kindergarten. The post writer is a liar. We were there, we saw security cameras, we heard recordings, everything is fine."

Another mother pointed out, "There was a deleted comment here which I was lucky enough to screenshot. A mother in kindergarten admits that it is routinely used a method in this kindergarten to tie children up and calm them down."

"The police consider cases of child abuse to be serious and this case will be investigated, including summoning parents to testify, and in case suspicions of abuse arise, the kindergarten teacher and caregivers will be detained for further investigation," a spokesperson for the police said in a statement.

"As soon as the photo was received, an investigation was opened and it is in its infancy," police added.