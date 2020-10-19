The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Police question maskless man, arrest him in suspicion of murdering spouse

Only two hours later, a different woman was found beaten to death in her apartment after police talked her spouse down from an apparent suicide attempt on the roof of an apartment building.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 16:33
Two men from different parts of the country were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murdering their spouses in wholly unconnected cases
The first, a 28-year-old man, was arrested late on Monday morning on suspicion of murdering his spouse in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa. 
Shortly beforehand, 35-year-old Najah Mansoor was found lifeless in an apartment in the city with stab wounds to her upper body. Magen David Adom crews who were called to the scene determined her death at the scene. 
The suspect was arrested after he caught the attention of police officers as he walked down the street without a mask. In a conversation with him they began to become suspicious when they realized that they already recognize the identities of both the man and his spouse, through the welfare authorities. Following this, the police arrived at the apartment and Najah's body was found lifeless.
A paramedic for Magen David Adom, Anan Abu Yaman, said after the incident that "when we arrived at the scene, we joined the police and fire brigade, and together we entered the apartment. The woman was unconscious, we performed medical tests, saw she was without signs of life and we had to determine her death on the spot."
Only a few hours later in Beersheba, police were called to assist a man who was standing on the roof of an apartment building, threatening to commit suicide.
Police contacted a family member who had a key to the apartment and let the officers in, where they found his spouse unconscious, with an MDA crew pronouncing her dead on the spot, from an apparent head trauma, according to initial reports.
After talking the man down and taking him to receive medical attention, police tried unsuccessfully to contact his romantic partner. 

A police team which arrived at his house found his 67-year-old spouse unconscious, with an MDA crew pronouncing her dead on the spot from an apparent head trauma, according to initial reports.
Naamat chairman Hagit Peer said in response to the incident in Haifa, before the news about Beersheba even came out, that "the wave of terrorism against women continues, the writing on the wall and the government just does not care. The best evidence of this is the plan to combat domestic violence, that was already approved in 2017 by the government, and to this day has not been implemented."
Yesh Atid-Telem MK tweeted in response to the incidents, writing "2 women were added to the statistics today.
Young women who have paid with their lives for the incompetence of the government in dealing with domestic violence."
"The implementation of the plan against domestic violence that was approved at the beginning of the year should have happened a long time ago. Eradication of the phenomenon of violence and murder of women cannot be put off any longer," She added.
 
About 200,000 women in Israel live under the threat of domestic violence -  the economic and psychological pressures of the coronavirus have turned their homes into prisons.
According to data from the Avraham initiative, 67 people have been murdered in Arab society since the beginning of the year, including 13 women (not including Monday's two suspected homicides).


