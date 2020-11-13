The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Firefighters rescue pets trapped in Haifa pet store blaze

"Alongside the success we feel at saving a life, we are left with the sour taste from those we couldn't rescue," said a firefighter.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 09:05
A firefighter holds an animal rescued from a Haifa pet store fire. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES HOF DIVISION SPOKESPERSON)
A firefighter holds an animal rescued from a Haifa pet store fire.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES HOF DIVISION SPOKESPERSON)
A fire in a Haifa pet store was reported early Friday morning, according to Fire and Rescue Services. Rescue workers were able to put out the fire and  save many of the animals, but some of the pets did not survive the event. The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
Rescue workers arriving on the scene saw smoke pouring from the shop and quickly cut away the store's metal shutters to gain access to the building.
The rescue workers were met with an intense blaze that made saving the animals a difficult task. The firefighters quickly worked to control the blaze and then began to remove the animals from the premise. The firefighters saved all of the mammals from the shop, most of which were rodents, but some of the birds died due to smoke inhalation.
A firefighter holds a bird rescued from a Haifa pet store fire (Fire and Rescue Services Hof division Spokesperson)A firefighter holds a bird rescued from a Haifa pet store fire (Fire and Rescue Services Hof division Spokesperson)
"Fires that leave many trapped leave us firefighters with mixed feelings, alongside the success we feel at saving a life, we are left with the sour taste from those we couldn't rescue," said one of the firefighters who helped to put out the blaze.


