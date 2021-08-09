Police to significantly increase enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a discussion on Monday instructed Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to step up the enforcement of coronavirus restrictions over the next eight weeks, including at the expense of other missions, to help try to prevent Israel from entering a fourth large-scale coronavirus lockdown, Ynet reported.

Minister Bar Lev said during the meeting that the lockdown option is on the table, although it can still be prevented.

"The truth must be told to the public," Bar Lev said, explaining that "The second you hesitate , if, God forbid, it comes to that in the end, we will lose twice over. Once for imposing a lockdown and a second time for not warning the public."

"It mainly depends on two things — the masks and vaccinations of people aged 60 and over," Bar Lev concluded.

Israel police announced in a statement on Monday that they had already begun to expand the level of enforcement of coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, but that they will be increasing their efforts even further starting on Tuesday.

Data provided at the Bennett, Bar Lev and Shabtai's meeting on Monday show that on Sunday, 318 fines were issued for Israelis not wearing a mask, compared to 89 on Saturday, and 74 fines were issued for violating isolation restrictions, compared to 47 on Saturday.