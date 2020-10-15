Political reverberations continue from violent Givat Ze’ev wedding

The explosive ultra-Orthodox wedding in Givat Ze’ev Wednesday night continued to create reverberations on Thursday, as ultra-Orthodox politicians pushed for a police probe into the incident.At the same time, footage released by the police of body camera videos showed police apparently being jostled, while the family continued to insist that no one had attacked the police officers who arrived at the scene and that the wedding had been held in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.
The police released recordings of the calls made by several residents of Givat Ze’ev who complained about “dozens” of guests at the event, while videos of the wedding taken by neighbors indeed showed a large number of people in attendance. The wedding was held in the settlement of Givat Ze’ev just north of Jerusalem. According to the police, when police personnel arrived at the scene they were subject to hostile treatment by the hosts, the mother and father of the bride, that led to a physical confrontation in which a brother of the bride was injured during the course of his arrest.Images of him being led away with a bloody face and seemingly dazed, while other family members screamed and shouted, led to denunciations by ultra-Orthodox politicians.Hadar Kako, the police officer who first arrived on the scene, told KAN Bet Radio on Thursday that while she was recording the incident on her phone the mother of the bride became angered and grabbed her phone, and that's when she tried to take it back, but the mother shoved her away.She said the father also hit her on the hand to try and stop her recording the incident.Kako backed down at this stage and called for extra personnel to assist them with the situation. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The family have denied that anyone intentionally attacked the police, including the brother of the bride who was arrested, claiming instead that the police used excessive force against him.“They strangled him and punched him when he was already handcuffed,” Mardi Pollack, another brother, told Channel 12 News.“At the beginning of the event there were 16 people outside, we have no idea how things got so out of control. A policewoman came in with her private phone into the house, and without thinking twice called this an attack on a policeman and within a few minutes a patrol car and a jeep full of border police turned up as if this was the house of a terrorist.”Video footage from the police and neighbors overlooking the home where the wedding was held show clearly however dozens of people present and dancing at the event.“My mother apologized to the policewoman but the other forces were already there and they had to come out with a victim. Why didn’t they summon her [the mother] for a hearing the next day in a respectful manner. Why did they have to destroy the wedding,” said the brother.United Torah Judaism chairman and Construction and Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman met with Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to protest the police actions at the wedding and in general during the coronavirus crisis, claiming that the police used excessive force towards the ultra-Orthodox community.And UTJ MK Yitzhak Pindrus condemned Ohana for announcing he was considering an investigation into the business activities of Blue and White chairman and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, while at the same time, according to Pindrus, stymieing efforts to create a Knesset investigative committee into police COVID-19 enforcement actions.On Wednesday, UTJ submitted a motion to the Knesset to establish just such a Knesset committee, but it was voted down by a large majority, including by MKs from the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party.Pindrus said acerbically on Thursday morning that he was waiting for the three Shas government ministers to now support an external enquiry into police actions.Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman lambasted the ultra-Orthodox politicians however, saying that their “extortion and incitement” led to events such as the Givat Ze’ev wedding and confrontations with the police.Liberman cited harsh comments by UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler this week who accused the government of sending “storm troopers to brutalize Jewish children,” and remarks by Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri that “there will be an explosion if you do not come to an arrangement with us [ultra-Orthodox].”Said Liberman “When representatives of the ultra-Orthodox sector in the Knesset express themselves like this it is no wonder that [COVID-19] infection rates in the State of Israel go up and we see pictures like we saw yesterday at the wedding in Givat Ze’ev.”“We must not capitulate to extortion and political pressure like this, and we must have focused lockdowns without connection to societal sectors,” he said in reference to the pending government plan to reopen the country from the current coronavirus lockdown.
