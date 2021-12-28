Bennett: Diaspora is ‘close to my heart,’ but no travel exceptions

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will act to reinstate travel to Israel as soon as possible, he said on Tuesday, but did not offer any immediate solutions for Diaspora Jewry.

“The topic of Diaspora Jews is very important to me, it is very close to my heart, and we will do everything to bring things back on track as quickly as possible,” he said in a briefing.

Bennett’s remarks came in response to a question about Diaspora Jews frustrated with Israel’s ban on foreigners entering the country due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Several Diaspora Jewish leaders expressed disappointment at Israel’s closed borders in recent weeks.

“The State of Israel has a contract with the Diaspora, wherein Israel is a place of refuge for us, where there is a safety net that exists for all of us,” Conference of Presidents of Major American Organizations CEO Wiliam Daroff said. “That contract has been suspended.”

South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein said closing the borders is a “ moral disgrace ,” by which Israel is saying “you are not part of us, we are not part of you.”

However, the prime minister did not offer any solutions to those frustrations or any new policies. He noted that the borders are opening gradually, based on the pandemic situation in each country. On Wednesday night, dozens of countries will be removed from Israel’s COVID-19 no-fly list, but the US, Canada, UK, France and South Africa, which have large Jewish communities, will remain on it.

In the prime minister’s view, the government’s policy since the outbreak of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 was discovered has allowed Israel to keep its market relatively open, without importing too many cases of Omicron from abroad. The slow spread of Omicron, relative to many other countries, bought the government time to come up with a strategy.

Bennett explained the logic behind changes in Israel’s COVID-19 quarantine policy, which he said sought to simplify the situation. The new rule is that when someone who has received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine comes into contact with someone who has coronavirus – regardless of which strain – that person only needs to quarantine until he or she receives a negative test result. Someone who is not vaccinated must go into isolation for a week.

“If even people who are vaccinated and are exposed [to COVID-19] are put into isolation, it’ll be a de facto national lockdown with one or two million people in lockdown – and not just once, you could be exposed again,” the prime minister said. “Simplification is good and will help the public.”

Bennett called on the public, “Live your life, but be a bit more careful to try to protect those who are more vulnerable.

“I still expect personal responsibility from the citizens,” he added.

The government’s goal is to leave the economy as open as possible, Bennett stated.

“A person with a Green Pass” – meaning someone who is fully vaccinated or recently recovered – “is someone who is relatively protected from severe illness, but we take into account that they can be infected,” Bennett said, explaining that “vaccines reduce the pace of infection, but they are not hermetic.”

The prime minister is also concerned about mass, crowded New Year’s Eve parties, and has instructed police to crack down and ensure mask policies are enforced and Green Passes are checked in bars and nightclubs.

The “Novy God” holiday on New Year’s Eve, widely celebrated by those from the former Soviet Union, is less of a concern for Bennett, because it is more likely to be celebrated with family, at home.