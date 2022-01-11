The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Ra’am threatens coalition crisis over Negev tree planting

Ra’am and Joint List MKs have been protesting tree planting in the Negev, claiming the saplings were planted on the property of the al-Atrash family, not state land.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 21:28
MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), October 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), October 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition faced a new threat on Tuesday, when Ra’am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas warned that his faction’s four votes cannot be counted on, due to a dispute over trees planted on disputed land.
Ra’am and Joint List MKs have been protesting tree planting in the Negev, claiming the saplings were planted on the property of the al-Atrash family, not state land. Support for Ra’am is especially strong in the Negev.
“I cannot continue living with this,” Abbas said. “I have accepted things that may have seemed worse, but when they shoot directly at your chest, you cannot survive. The Negev is Ra’am. I demand to stop the planting and expedite an arrangement in three or four places. We won’t vote with the coalition, until this is solved.”
The coalition has already withdrawn voting on key legislation this week, including the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) draft bill, due to the large number of MKs diagnosed with the coronavirus. But the opposition has not withdrawn its bills set for Wednesday, including an expensive bill sponsored by Joint List head Ayman Odeh that would raise monthly old-age pension payments from NIS 1,600 to NIS 3,500.
Without the support of Ra’am, the coalition would lose its majority to block the opposition’s legislation. Odeh’s bill and other private member’s legislation could end up passing. But the coalition may end up having an advantage anyway, because more opposition than coalition MKs have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas is seen meeting with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid. (credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas is seen meeting with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid. (credit: COURTESY YESH ATID)
Among the MKs who have tested positive in recent days are Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Michael Biton (Blue and White) and Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) of the coalition and Haim Katz (Likud), Ofir Katz (Likud), Eti Atiah (Likud), Yoav Ben-Tzur (Shas), Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) and Osama Saadi (Joint List) of the opposition.
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) and Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll (Yesh Atid), who also came down with the virus, are not MKs, thanks to the Norwegian Law.


Tags israeli politics Jewish National Fund trees Mansour Abbas Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by