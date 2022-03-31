Social media posts should be monitored to counter terror - Hendel

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel on Thursday said that a taskforce he is leading is studying how to locate potential future terrorists to thwart their plans based at least partially on social media posts.

Speaking at The Jerusalem Post conference in London, Hendel said Israel is looking at “how you supervise and analyze, and how you find signs that Muslims inside Israel and others are thinking about launching terror attacks. This is a difficult issue.”

“We need to find checks and balances for freedom of speech… and the need to protect Israel from people thinking about launching terror attacks,” he said.

The communications minister noted that he just recently met with his British counterpart who told him that England is seeking to pass a bill which will “put responsibility on social networks for damage to kids, incitement and antisemitism.”

“We are in a wave of terror attacks. As long as the State of Israel exists, you will probably see young fundamentalist Muslims (he qualified that most Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians were nonviolent) who will stab Jews or try to kill Jews,” he stated.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel speaks to reporter Lahav Harkov at the Jerusalem Post London Conference on March 31, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He explained that England and Israel are facing some similar problems in trying to reduce how much “young terrorists will be inspired by content on platforms.”

Further, complimenting England’s potential move toward placing more responsibility on social media giants for terror content on their platforms, he said, “we need to look at how to do that based on legal aspects in Israel.”

In addition, he said that he has asked Israeli television networks to try to cut back how much they broadcast certain kinds of content posted by terrorists, even if part of covering a story would normally include airing some of that content.

He said Israel needs to “find ways to limit publicizing short movies from those attacks. We understand Muslims are inspired by different content on social networks and materials. But we are a democratic country. We cannot stop and eliminate 100% of [terror and problematic] content. It’s impossible.”

“But what I am trying to do is put some responsibility” on platforms, and “it doesn’t matter if it’s a broadcaster, a foreign broadcaster, or Facebook; they have their own community laws and part of it is to stop antisemitism and violent materials content which can save life or damage life.”

During the 2015-2016 Knife Intifada, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) pioneered analyzing social media to thwart attacks by potential lone wolf attackers.

Yet, this tactic is receiving a whole new level of attention following the recent wave of terror attacks in Israel.