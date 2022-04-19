Bennett, Netanyahu spar over violence 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu exchanged verbal blows on Tuesday over who did a better job maintaining security.

Bennett jabbed at Netanyahu that "when you were in power, terrorists fired more than 13,000 rockets, carried out 1,500 attacks, burned 45,000 dunams of agricultural land, murdered 238 Israelis, and wounded 1,700 while you continued transferring money to Hamas in suitcases."

The Likud countered by posting on Twitter that the quiet he inherited in the south was the result of Operation Guardians of the Wall that Netanyahu initiated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Liked added that part of the time that Netanyahu was in power, his Defense Minister was Bennett.

"Time is up for your government of weakness," The Likud said. "Start packing."

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a rally in Jerusalem last week. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)