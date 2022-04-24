The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Renegade MK Chikli vows to challenge Bennett's rebel designation

MK Amichai Chikli attempted unsuccessfully on Sunday to persuade the Supreme Court to prevent Monday’s Knesset hearing.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 20:14
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
New Knesset member Amichai Chikli seen at the Knesset , ahead of the opening Knesset session of the new government, on April 05, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Knesset House Committee is expected to approve Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s request on Monday to declare renegade Yamina MK Amichai Chikli a hostile rebel who has left without following proper procedure.

Immediately after that, he intends to appeal the decision to the Jerusalem District Court.

Chikli attempted unsuccessfully on Sunday to persuade the Supreme Court to prevent Monday’s Knesset hearing. He also asked the Supreme Court to force Yamina leaders Bennett and Ayelet Shaked to come to the Knesset, where they would be questioned by opposition MKs on why they did not keep their campaign promises.

The judges told Chikli to withdraw his petition because the Knesset decision had not been made yet.

Justice Uzi Vogelman said the court could only intervene if the decision against Chikli passes. Justice Yitzhak Amit asked Chikli if he could find another example of the court telling the Knesset not to deal with something.

Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid in the Knesset Plenum during June 2, 2021 presidential elections. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)Yamina head Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid in the Knesset Plenum during June 2, 2021 presidential elections. (credit: KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

By law, if Chikli is declared a rebel, he cannot run for the next Knesset with any current Knesset faction unless he quits the Knesset immediately, but he could form or join a new party.

“The decision in the Knesset will be political in essence,” Chikli told KAN News on Sunday. “My chances of winning are very low.”

The meeting will be chaired by Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg because the mother of Knesset House Committee chairman Nir Orbach (Yamina) passed away on Saturday. Her funeral was attended by coalition and opposition MKs, who both want the wavering Orbach on their side.

The case against another wavering Yamina MK, Abir Kara, was about to be closed, Ynet reported Sunday. Kara illegally voted twice in the Knesset plenum, which is a crime.

“After Abir Kara decided to save this government, of course, the case will be closed,” Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said. “That is the deal. That is corruption.”

The coalition is “on safe ground” but “very complicated to maintain,” Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid told diplomatic reporters Sunday.

Asked how long it would last, he said: “I think we will make it through the next Knesset session [May 9 to July 27], and then you can ask me again.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Knesset Naftali Bennett Politics Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
4

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
5

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by