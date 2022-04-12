House Committee to discuss removal of Ayman Odeh from Knesset

The Knesset House Committee will convene "as soon as possible" to discuss Likud MK Shlomo Karhi's request to dismiss Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh from the Knesset, head of the committee MK Nir Orbach announced on Tuesday.

Karhi submitted the request to remove Odeh from the Knesset following the latter's call for Arab-Israelis serving in Israel's security establishment to lay down their weapons and disobey orders.

The Likud MK's motion had already garnered significant support from a number of MKs both in the coalition and the opposition.