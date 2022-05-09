United Torah Judaism MK says he wants to blow up Supreme Court

United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus caused a storm on Monday morning when a recording was revealed by Walla News of him saying he wants to blow up the Supreme Court.

"You know what my dream is? To bring [a] D9 [bulldozer] and blow up the building," Pindrus said at a panel at the Nehora Yeshiva on Independence Day.

Pindrus was debating Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman, who is on the Judicial Selection Committee and spoke in favor of changing Israel's legal establishment democratically.

Former Supreme Court president Dorit Beinish called Pindrus's comments shocking and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy called them sad.

Coalition MKs said the comments were a reminder of why the current government must remain in power.

"I won't let you and your partners to your dangerous fantasies be able to carry them out," Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said.

Regarding being an MK, Pindrus said his job was "worse than being a plumber."