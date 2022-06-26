The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett touts Gaza calm as ends one-year rule

Some of the government's achievements, he said, involved economic growth, lowering unemployment and bringing the deficit down to zero.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 15:26
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting the IDF's Gaza Division on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting the IDF's Gaza Division on Wednesday, June 22, 2022
(photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett touted calm along the Gaza border on Sunday as he addressed the weekly government meeting for what is likely his last time as the country's leader.

"For the first time in years, the harvest in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip has ended quietly and successfully, without incendiary balloons, fires or Hamas rockets," Bennett said.

"We restored the shattered deterrence that we inherited vis-à-vis Hamas," Bennett said.

He recalled that when his government began its work last year, in the aftermath of the 11-day Gaza war in May, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, incendiary balloons from Gaza had caused no less than 26 fires.

״Our responsibility toward the citizens of Israel continues even in an election period."

PM Naftali Bennett
The scene of the Gaza rocket strike on Sderot, April 20, 2022 (credit: YANIV KALIF) The scene of the Gaza rocket strike on Sderot, April 20, 2022 (credit: YANIV KALIF)

"This was a daily routine for western Negev farmers. For years the State of Israel paid compensation to farmers in advance so that the farmers would harvest early, when their produce was not ripe and, therefore, of lesser quality," Bennett said.

The past government treated the incendiary balloons as if they were a fait accompli, Bennett said. His government, Bennett underscored, restored security to the "residents of Ashkelon, Sderot and the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. 

"We cannot go backwards," he emphasized.

Imminent Knesset dispersal 

Bennett referenced the expected Knesset vote, this week, likely as early as Monday to disperse the parliament and send the country into its fifth election in less than four years.

Bennett thanked the ministers in his government for their work in the last year and urged them to expedite issues that needed to be dealt with before the Knesset's dispersal.

It's possible that this could happen as early as Monday night.

"Soon, unfortunately, the State of Israel will head toward elections, during which certain government actions will not be possible. 

"Therefore, I ask that all ministers, in the days and hours that are left, to clear their desks in order to expedite carrying out what may be done before the dissolution of the Knesset. 

״Our responsibility toward the citizens of Israel continues even in an election period," Bennett said.

Overall, he said, his was "a short-lived government with great achievements, a "together for the people" government that got things done. This was a term that will be remembered well and each one of us will have a share in it."

Bennett references the complex and unusual nature of his coalition which included parties from the Right, Left and Center of the political map, including an Israeli-Arab party.

Those who participated in it were "people who knew how to put aside ideological differences, rise above and act for the State of Israel," Bennett said.

Some of the government's achievements, he said, involved economic growth, lowering unemployment and bringing the deficit down to zero.

"Mainly, we proved that it is possible to work vigorously and honestly – together – for the citizens of Israel," Bennett said.



