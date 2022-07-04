Electronic bracelet law passes first reading in final Knesset plenum

The Knesset plenum met for a final time on Monday afternoon and is now officially in recess. The Knesset brought forward a number of laws that both sides agreed upon but had not passed during Wednesday's marathon session.

Tracking bracelets

The first law that passed its first reading was a bill that requires confirmed domestic abusers for whom a protection order has been issued to wear electronic tracking bracelets.

The bill was officially a bill put forward by the government, but it was attached to five other similar laws proposed by MKs from across the political spectrum, including Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) and Keren Barak (Likud).

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

The Knesset passed the bill in its initial reading last Thursday. It was then debated in the Knesset Public Security Committee, led by MK Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid).

Committee chairman Merav Ben Ari leads Internal security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Today we took a significant step on the path to fixing society, and helping women who are victims of domestic violence." MK Naama Lazimi

"Today we took a significant step on the path to fixing society, and helping women who are victims of domestic violence," MK Naama Lazimi (Labor) said after the bill passed.

"In a reality where every few weeks a woman is murdered, we have an obligation to do all we can to keep them safe," she added.

By passing the bill in its first reading, the next Knesset will be able to continue the legislative process from where it was left off and will not need to start the process from the beginning.

Water cannon bill

Another law that passed its first reading in the plenum on Monday was a bill that will require the Israel Police to videotape any use of water cannons.

The "water cannon" bill was also an effort shared by coalition and opposition MKs, including Uri Maklev (UTJ), Gaby Lasky (Meretz) and Osama Saadi (Joint List).

Israeli Police uses water cannon to disperse demonstrators during protest against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Illustrative). (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Water cannons were used in recent years during protests against former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud). They have also been used in a number of haredi protests and against protestors from the Arab-Israeli sector.

Metro Law

A final attempt to bring forward the Metro Law failed. The law aims to set a framework for expanding Tel Aviv’s budding light-railway network into a subway system. It also aims to make the Metro project a national priority. This will force municipalities and private companies that own land or are involved in the project to put it above any other local or private ventures.

"I think it is a mistake not to bring [forwards] the Metro Law, it sends the wrong message, a message that politics come before citizens, that politics come before substantial considerations that benefit the economy," Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said at the start of his parties' weekly faction meeting.

"I think it is a mistake not to bring [forwards] the Metro Law, it sends the wrong message, a message that politics come before citizens, that politics come before substantial considerations that benefit the economy." Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

Fruit and vegetable custom taxes

Another vote that reached the plenum on Monday was a vote on directives issued by Agriculture Minister Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) to lower custom taxes on imported fruit and vegetables.

The directives were opposed by MKs from a number of parties, including MKs Yinon Azulay (Shas), Moshe Gafni (UTJ), Ram Shefa (Labor) and Yair Golan (Meretz).

"Today, before the Knesset stands an important decision and is the true test for all those who speak about the high cost of living," Liberman said. "Whoever votes against the directives must understand that he is voting in favor of high costs of living," he said.

"Whoever votes against the directives must understand that he is voting in favor of high costs of living." Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman

As the Knesset is now in recess, an "Agreements Committee" will decide when and if the plenum will convene. The committee is made up of one MK from the coalition and one from the opposition.

However, a request by the government or by at least 25 MKs can also cause the plenum to convene.