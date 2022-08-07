Netanyahu ‘fully backs' government and IDF

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu gave his full support to the government and security forces during Operation Breaking Dawn, following a briefing from Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his military secretary Avi Gil on Sunday.

Netanyahu said he gives “full backing to the government, the IDF and security forces” and he supports the residents of the South, calling on them to follow Home Front Command instructions.

“I received a detailed update, I listened carefully and I gave some advice from my experience... and I think this advice can be very helpful to Israel’s security,” Netanyahu added.

According to law, the prime minister is supposed to brief the opposition leader on national security every month.

Political bad blood

Netanyahu and Lapid’s predecessor Naftali Bennett did not want to meet because of political bad blood and Gil would brief Netanyahu instead.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu meeting on Sunday, August 7, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The opposition leader did not accept an earlier invitation from Lapid to a briefing and asked to speak with Gil. Lapid declined his request, pointing out that the law requires that the prime minister brief the opposition leader.

Following the outbreak of Operation Breaking Dawn, Netanyahu agreed to meet with Lapid.