Israeli cabinet considering exit ramp from Gaza operation

Israel met most of its objectives for Operation Breaking Dawn, the Shin Bet announced on Sunday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 11:20
Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu meeting on Sunday, August 7, 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu meeting on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Israel’s defense and political leadership considered bringing Operation Breaking Dawn to a close on Sunday, less than two days after it began and as Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued lobbing rockets at Israel.

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar told Security Cabinet ministers overnight Saturday that Israel met most of the objectives it set at the outset of the operation in Gaza on Friday afternoon. Prior to the Israeli airstrikes, residents of Israeli towns near Gaza were in lockdown for three days amid threats of an escalation by Islamic Jihad.

A minister in the late-night, closed-door meeting told Channel 13 News Israel is not looking to expand the operation, though it is uncertain that conditions are ripe for a ceasefire. 

Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that “this operation will continue as long as necessary.”

He commended the IDF and Shin Bet for the strike on senior Islamic Jihad terrorist Khaled Mansour, calling it “an extraordinary achievement.”

Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) Palestinians gather at the scene where senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant group Khaled Mansour was killed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

“The IDF continues to strike terrorist targets and operatives, and to thwart rocket-launching squads,” Lapid said. “We are acting in a precise and responsible way to minimize harm to civilians.”

"The IDF continues to strike terrorist targets and operatives, and to thwart rocket-launching squads. We are acting in a precise and responsible way to minimize harm to civilians."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

Also Sunday, Lapid and his Military Secretary Avi Gil briefed opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu about the security situation.

Keeping everyone in the loop

According to law, the prime minister is supposed to brief the opposition leader on national security every month. Netanyahu and Lapid’s predecessor Naftali Bennett did not want to meet and Gil would brief Netanyahu, instead. The opposition leader did not accept an earlier invitation from Lapid to meet, asking to only speak with Gil, and Lapid declined, pointing to the law. Following the outbreak of Operation Breaking Dawn, Netanyahu agreed to meet with Lapid.

Who are the international mediators?

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his country was working to end the latest violence between Israel and Gaza.

Sisi said his country "made contacts with everyone around the clock in order for things to not get out of control and for fighting not to take place."

In addition, an Egyptian intelligence delegation headed by Major General Ahmed Abdelkhaliq arrived in Israel on Saturday and would be traveling to Gaza, as well.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has also been involved in efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad West Bank Yair Lapid gaza strip
