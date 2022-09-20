The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Yesh Atid wins high school election famous for predicting real victors

A traditional model election at Blich High School in Ramat Gan has been a reliable precursor to the election itself.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 17:10
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a graduating ceremony for new Israel Navy Officers in Haifa Naval Base, Northern Israel, on September 7, 2022. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a graduating ceremony for new Israel Navy Officers in Haifa Naval Base, Northern Israel, on September 7, 2022.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)

Yesh Atid won 45.1% of the general vote in a traditional model election at Blich High School in Ramat Gan, which in the past was considered a reliable precursor to the election itself.

The Likud, in second place, won 24%, and National Unity finished at third, with 12.4% of the vote.

All the rest of the parties received 5% or under. Labor won exactly 5%, Religious Zionism Party (RZP) won 4.6%, "Youths on Fire'' led by Hadar Muchtar received 2.9% and Meretz received 2.2%. The rest of the parties, including Yisrael Beytenu, Shas and Hadash-Ta'al, received under 1% of the vote.

"We are really proud, and for good reason, of the amazing youth who showed maturity, activism and expressed their opinions despite all the background noise, while accepting the entire range of opinions and political currents in the State of Israel."

Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen

Blich model predictions 

Blich's model election was famous for predicting in advance the dramatic upset of 1977, when the Likud overcame the Ma'arach for the first time. Since then, it has been extensively covered. In recent years, however, its results did not foresee the actual results; the previous mock election, held in March 2019 ahead of the April election, had then Blue and White winning 47% of the vote, the Likud winning 21% and Meretz winning 10%, but the Likud ended up winning more votes than Blue and White.

MKs from a number of parties appeared at the school ahead of the mock vote, including Labor leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Interior Minister and Habayit Hayehudi leader Ayelet Shaked, Likud MK Yoav Kisch and RZP MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

Shouting match in front of students

Michaeli and Ben Gvir engaged in a face-to-face shouting match with students gathered around them.

Michaeli said in her speech, "I know Itamar Ben Gvir from the days before he dressed up as a teddy bear, from the days when he would say wholeheartedly that gays and lesbians have no place here, from the days when he would say wholeheartedly that everything should be closed on Shabbat and that women should not receive equal rights as men."

"I know him when he would speak his racism full-throatedly … and I am telling you – he is using you, he is taking advantage that you are young and want to see power.   

"But Jewish Power ["Otzma Yehudit," the name of Ben Gvir's faction] is to safeguard Israel as Jewish and democratic – in which there will be public transportation on Shabbat, for everyone; in which people are proud to be Israeli, straight gay, lesbian, or whatever else," she said.

Ben Gvir complained that the ballot for RZP did not include his faction or name, as it will in the general election.

"An achievement at Blich! In the heart of a left-wing neighborhood, we are double Meretz and equal to Labor. The result would have been doubled or tripled if they had not taken our name off the ballots," Ben Gvir wrote on Twitter.

Otzma Yehudit added in a statement, "This is an impressive achievement in a school that is considered one of the strongholds of the Left, which indicates that the youth are beginning to open their eyes. This can be seen in the disintegration of Meretz, which did not even pass the electoral threshold - while we won five mandates," the party said.

Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen wrote on Facebook, "The winners of the vote in Blich are the students and the school management who enacted a democratic process that empowers and teaches involvement and good citizenship.

"We are really proud, and for good reason, of the amazing youth who showed maturity, activism and expressed their opinions despite all the background noise, while accepting the entire range of opinions and political currents in the State of Israel.

"Those who were responsible for the incidents from time to time were activists and alumni from a variety of parties who, instead of being an example to the youth, should learn and take an example from the students of Blich.

"Good luck to the people of Israel," the mayor concluded.



Tags Elections Labor Likud yesh atid ramat gan Otzma Yehudit Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

Israel’s inflation rate and Consumer Price Index both fell in August

SCENES FROM Tel Aviv: Shopping at the Carmel market.
5

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by