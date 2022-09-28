Can Gantz really form a government? - Analysis

The National Unity Party, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, has claimed since its formation that Gantz was the only politician who could bring together parties from both sides of the aisle, and therefore will have the biggest chance of forming a stable government following the November 1 election.

"There are only two possible outcomes in this election: Either Netanyahu forms a government with [MKs Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben Gvir, or [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz becomes prime minister, Culture and Sports Minister and Gantz confidante Chili Tropper said in an interview on Army Radio on Wednesday morning.

For weeks, the party remained mum on how exactly it planned on forming a government. It only said who it ruled out: The "extremes" - Hadash-Ta'al and the Religious Zionism Party – and the Likud as long as it is headed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz, Sa'ar and other representatives from his party said over and over again that Netanyahu was no longer a partner – even if Gantz were to serve as the first prime minister for the first two years in a rotation government.

Finally, last week, the party released a video that included a pie chart with the parties National Unity, Labor, Yisrael Beytenu, Meretz, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Shas and Yesh Atid, which the video showed added up to 71 mandates, based on a Channel 12 poll from September 16.

FROM LEFT: Gadi Eisenkot, Benny Gantz, Gideon Sa'ar. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Are voters buying it?

According to a Channel 12 poll, however, voters are not buying it.

The poll, which was published on "Meet the Press" on Saturday, asked, "In your opinion, what government will Benny Gantz be able to form?"

There were four possible answers. A full 43% of respondents said that they believed that he would not be able to form a government. 22% said he will be able to form a Center-Left government with the Arab parties Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am. 21% said he could form a unity government with Netanyahu and the Likud. Just 14% said that they believed that Gantz would be able to form a Center-Right government with the haredi parties, but without Netanyahu.

The poll did not ask directly about the option that Gantz's party posted in its video. But the closest option – a Center-Right government without Netanyahu – is nowhere near enough seats if it does not include the Likud. The premise is that the Likud will get rid of Netanyahu – and the poll shows that very few people believe this will happen, and for good reason.

The Likud did not get rid of Netanyahu after the past four elections, and his grip on the party has only strengthened.

This led a full 40% of the poll's respondents to believe that Gantz will break his promise, and side with either Netanyahu or the Arab parties. There also is a good reason for this belief, which is that Gantz already did so.

Gantz and Netanyahu's complicated history

Following the third election in March 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gantz broke a central campaign promise and joined Netanyahu in a rotation. He explained his move as being necessary in order to save the country from ongoing political chaos during the health crisis.

But who is to say that Gantz will not do so once again? Despite his promises, Gantz may argue come November that blocking a Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government is necessary and perhaps even an "emergency," and join some form of rotation with Netanyahu.

This seems to be the most realistic option, other than him not being able to form a government at all. Being able to bring Labor, Meretz, Yisrael Beytenu and both haredi parties to the table would require serious political and ideological cartwheels. Even if such a government did form, the past year showed that a coalition of many small parties with competing interests will be very difficult to maintain.

National Unity will presumably continue to flout Gantz as the only possible prime minister. But it is worth keeping in mind that the scenario for him to do so will either involve Netanyahu, or another, highly unsustainable mix of parties.