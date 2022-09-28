No faction can build a government in latest N12 poll

If the election were held today, neither bloc would be able to form a coalition, according to a Channel 12 poll on Wednesday.

The right-wing bloc earns 59 seats, with the center-left earning 57 seats. the other 4 seats go to Hadash-Ta'al, who as of this moment, does not belong to either bloc.

If this poll is accurate, the only chance for the center-left to form a government would be with Hadash-Ta'al, a move some in Yesh Atid already rejected. For the right bloc, the path to a coalition would have to go through cooperation with a party from the other bloc.

Likud received 32 seats, while Yesh Atid was the next biggest party with 24 seats, according to the poll. National Unity with 13 and Religious Zionism with 12 take the next places.

How did the small parties perform?

Shas and United Torah Judaism earn eight and seven seats respectively, forming together a 15 seats bloc for the haredi parties. Yisrael Beitenu is the only party to receive 6 seats according to the poll.

Israeli foreign minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid walks next to Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu at the assembly hall for a special session in memory of Israel's first Prime Minister David Ben Gurion, on November 8, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Zionist left parties, Labor and Meretz, receive five seats each, while the two Arab parties who clear the minimal threshold line, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am receive four seats each.

Meanwhile, under the minimum threshold, no less than four different parties polled between 1% and 3.25% (the minimal threshold), with Bayit Hayehudi, Economic Freedom, Fiery Youth and Balad all would be staying out of the Knesset