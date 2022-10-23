The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Labor Party calls for building freeze in isolated West Bank settlements

The party reaffirmed its support for a two-state resolution to the conflict and for the retention of the settlement blocs within Israel’s final borders.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 21:49

Updated: OCTOBER 23, 2022 21:52
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, the only female current Knesset party leader running in the upcoming elections, speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem, on Sunday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, the only female current Knesset party leader running in the upcoming elections, speaks at a conference of the Israeli Television News Company in Jerusalem, on Sunday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The Labor Party called for a building freeze in isolated West Bank settlements and for the removal of unauthorized outposts, in a diplomatic platform it published on Sunday night, with one week left before voters head to the polls.

“Construction will be stopped in the settlements east of the [boundary of the] security barrier and outside the settlement blocs,” the platform stated. The illegal outposts throughout Judea and Samaria will be removed and an “evacuation-compensation plan will be implemented for residents of settlements outside the blocs.”

The party reaffirmed its support for a two-state resolution to the conflict and for the retention of the settlement blocs within Israel’s final borders.

“Construction will be stopped in the settlements east of the [boundary of the] security barrier and outside the settlement blocs.”

Labor Party's position

“The State of Israel will renew the political negotiations with the Palestinian Authority based on the principles of two nation-states living in peace, side by side... [and] a demilitarized Palestinian state,” the party stated.

It explained that this would include “the exchange of territories, the retention of settlement blocs under Israeli sovereignty, and maintaining the Jordan [Valley] as the eastern security border of the State of Israel.”

Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers near the scene of a shooting, near the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, on October 11, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The left-wing party, which under prime minister Yitzhak Rabin initiated the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, has since then historically supported a two-state resolution to the conflict. This has included the retention of the settlement blocs within the country’s final borders.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Center-Left Yesh Atid Party also supports the inclusion of the settlement blocs within Israel’s final borders. But while Labor did not speak of whether it supported a united or divided Jerusalem, Yesh Atid has clarified that a “united Jerusalem will be Israel’s capital.”

The Yesh Atid platform also pledges not to unilaterally cede any territory, so as not to repeat Israel’s “mistake” of unilaterally withdrawing from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

The left-wing Meretz Party, in contrast, supports a two-state resolution to the conflict based on the pre-1967 lines with mutually agreed land swaps and Jerusalem as the shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states.

Its platform states that settlement construction is a stumbling block to peace with the Palestinians. In a final-status agreement, the Meretz platform stated, most of the settlements would be evacuated, save for those settlements annexed to Israel as part of a land-swap deal.

On Saturday, Labor leader Merav Michaeli angered the settler leadership when she said there was no point in investing in West Bank transportation for Israelis, given that the area won’t be part of the Jewish state in the future.

She spoke during an exchange with an audience at Channel 12, in which she was asked why she had frozen transportation projects for settlers in Judea and Samaria.

Michaeli said she had not frozen any projects but had not started new ones.

“It’s a shame to invest in a place that at the end of the day, won’t be part of Israel,” she said.

Criticism of Michaeli's policies

Shlomo Ne’eman, who heads both the Yesha Council and the Gush Etzion Regional Council, took exception to her words.

Michaeli “is promoting an extreme and dangerous agenda” in which it’s acceptable to have transportation on the Sabbath but pointless to provide for residents of Judea and Samaria, he said.

Ne’eman accused Michaeli of halting work on vital arteries in the region including the tunnel road leading to Gush Etzion, which he said serves both Israelis and Palestinians.

He said he hoped voters would elect a right-wing government that would replace the one to which she belongs.

“On November 1, a government will be elected that believes in our right to this land and nothing less than the fact that, unlike you, it will take care of the citizens of Israel in every corner of the country,” Ne’eman said.

Michaeli’s spokesman clarified that her statement spoke to the difficulty of investing in a region prior to knowing what territory would be part of sovereign Israel, and did not indicate her policy on what those future borders might be.



Tags Labor Settlements West Bank Merav Michaeli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by