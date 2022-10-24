The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Michaeli: 'Lapid is behaving irresponsibly,' warns of 'undemocratic future'

Michael claimed that the only party that addresses women's issues is Labor, and because of this, it was one of the few truly democratic parties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 10:28
Merav Michaeli at the Maariv conference, (photo credit: MAARIV)
Merav Michaeli at the Maariv conference,
(photo credit: MAARIV)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid "is behaving irresponsibly," Labor Party chairman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said at the Maariv Leaders' Summit (in collaboration with Walla!) eight days before the Israeli election.

She also warned that Israel was facing an undemocratic future.

Michaeli was asked about Lapid's effort to unify Meretz and Labor, in which he had warned that Labor wouldn't pass the mandate threshold without it. She responded that she had no such fears, but that despite all the prime minister's concerns he was acting irresponsibly. "I don't understand the fine line he walks," said Michaeli.

"The game is very clear. After four election campaigns, we are all great experts, and know that it is a bloc game. It is not a question of the largest party, but whether the bloc will win. I am committed to the bloc winning. Voting for Labor is success for the bloc."

Michael claimed that the only party that addresses women's issues is Labor, and because of this it was one of the few truly democratic parties.

"Everyone talks a lot about democracy, and these are parties that do not have democracy," she said. "Labor is a super democratic party, which understands the meaning of democracy. There is a connection between whether there is democracy in the party and the quality of democracy in Israel, and it is now at stake."

Michaeli said that her goal was for Labor to be strong enough to keep the Transportation Ministry and to have a minister over the Finance Ministry.



Tags Labor Merav Michaeli Maariv Conference
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by