Outgoing Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai cautioned the next government against amending the Law of Return to bar Reform conversion.

The parties likely to form the next government were elected after a campaign largely focused on internal security and the cost of living.

“There is a kind of intoxication of power,” among the right-wing parties after the elections, said Shai, a member of Labor. “They haven't asked [their voters] about who is a Jew and Reform conversions or the amendment of the Law of Return. They shouldn't touch it. Don't touch it,” he told the Post during a wide-ranging interview summing up his term in office.

Shai hasn’t yet packed up his office in the offices of the ministry in Jerusalem, but he has already psychologically moved on.

“I feel that I am a better Jew than I was before I was a minister dealing with half of the Jewish people outside of Israel,” he said at the beginning of the interview. “I am blessed to have received this role. At my age you look at things differently.”

He explained that he didn’t expect to make dramatic changes in the ministry, as some ministers try to do. He also related this to his age and experience. “I didn’t come as a young minister would have done; sweeping out everything that existed before my time and creating new projects. I decided to approach the ministry and see what works and is good and what needed fine tuning.” He shared that “there were many projects that I thought were great such as Momentum [a Birthright Israel type program for Jewish mothers] or Mosaic United [the ministry’s company, a joint venture with Jewish philanthropists in the diaspora] but there were certain aspects that I felt were lacking.”

Shai said that he thought the program that the ministry funded through Mosaic United “is a wonderful project that exists for a few years already,” but that he “wanted them to focus more on Israel, not just on Jewish identity. So now there is much more of a focus on Israel in addition to Jewish identity events and learning.”

Another project that Shai hailed is UnitED that works according to him to “strengthen Jewish education in the Diaspora and collaborates with hundreds of Jewish schools around the world to build long-term strategies, help define the vision and goals for each school, provide complimentary educational services such as teacher training, curriculum planning and in-depth Jewish educational content and create a global Jewish education network that enhances the students’ commitment to their Jewish identity to the State of Israel and to the local Jewish Community.”

“The future is Jewish education,” Shai said, “but it [the project] needed to grow and we helped it do so. You have to understand that these Jewish educators, mainly of them live in countries that aren’t English speaking, who need so much support. They’ll take anything we offer, whether it is assistance in running their institution better logistically and financially, but also educational materials.” He said that Jewish day schools outside of Israel, especially in non-English speaking countries don’t have enough educational materials and pedagogic programs in Jewish and Israel education.

“There is a huge gap between what these schools need and have, but at the same time that we won't be able to reach all of the 1,500 Jewish schools in the diaspora, so we are working on a platform that will offer these materials and pedagogic programs to all Jewish educators online.”

75- year-old Shai was a journalist in his early years. He previously served as a member of the Knesset and its Deputy Speaker, as well as the IDF spokesman during the first Gulf War.

Asked what event impacted him dramatically as minister, Shai said that the first work on the job was intense, since he flew as the representative of Israel’s government to Surfside FL after a building collapsed in a very Jewish neighborhood. “This was an opportunity to get to know these Jewish communities. I never met them and they never met me till I arrived. Suddenly we had this connection since we are all Jews. It warmed my heart. There was also the element of Israeli-US relations. I headed a rescue mission of Israeli IDF professionals that assisted on the ground.”

Another event that he said was impactful for him was a special event in Malmo Sweden commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

“I remember I was addressing the, the Holocaust survivors in the, in the shul of Malmo,” he said. “This city once had more than 3000 Jews, now there are only a few hundreds left. So you see what happened there and I then got out of the synagogue and I shook the hands of the Holocaust survivors. I've never done something like this and felt as if I had to do something.”

“So those are moments that took me back and forth, to past and present. I will always carry those moments and many others, because I met people and I went places that I've never been to [before] or experiences that I’ve never had before.”

Asked if there is a perception that he changed about Jews outside of Israel, after serving as minister to the diaspora, Shai said that “there are so many Jewish communities in the diaspora that are getting smaller and smaller. There are so many communities that have a few hundreds of members. The question is: What will happen to Judaism in these countries? Will it disappear? Will they vanish? And where will they go? There may be countries that won’t have any Jews living there anymore. We’ll lose them.”

Shai asked: “So what's our role,” as the Jewish state? “How can we save them? Not physically; they’re not threatened by anyone, just by life. They cannot run Jewish life [in these small Jewish communities]. Many of them have no shul nor a rabbi. Nothing.”

Asked if he thinks that the majority of Israelis would have changed their minds if they too would see and experience what he did in the past year, Shai answered with a smile that “first of all, you have to be my age, because I'm a little bit older than the average,” he said and explained that there are certain perceptions that you can only see at a certain age in life.

As for the relations with Reform and Consrtvative Jews, Shai said that “we need to give an even approach towards all of the three religious denominations. I personally love to go to shul but my wife won’t go with me [to orthodox synagogues] since she wants to sit next to me. There are so many Israelis that want to celebrate their Judaism differently and we have to let them do so and also support these initiatives.

In July the Diaspora Affairs Ministry announced the establishment of a joint venture promoting "Jewish renewal" between the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the Panim organization, an umbrella organization dealing with the matter, that has "a deep familiarity with Jewish traditions and identities operating in Israel and around the world," according to a press release sent by the ministry. The joint venture's budget is NIS 60 million. "The new joint venture will allow organizations in Israel to connect to their unique Jewish tradition and culture," the release said, "This is a large and first-of-its-kind government investment, which will be managed under the Jewish Renewal Division, which was established this year in the ministry." The joint venture's budget will be NIS 60 million, half of which will be financed by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and half by the Panim organization.

“We have to apologize to the Reform and Conservative movements that we haven't implemented the Kotel deal,” Shai said. He was the only cabinet member that actually fought for this implementation week after week, sometimes like a broken record - but he wasn't able to create that move.

“It's just a big mistake,” he said of the fact that a center-left government wasn’t able to promote the implementation of a deal that was once signed and then canceled by prior governments. “We had the majority only. I was told, a few months ago, that Naftali Bennett changed his mind [on the matter]. I was told that there will only be minor changes, or whatever. [Bennett] instructed Shalom Shlomo [head of the Government Secretariat] to take care of it. But I understood that this no longer [will happen].” In his eyes, implementing the Kotel compromise is “a certain responsibility of the government of Israel and of the people of Israel, to let the Reform and even just average Israelis as well [have an egalitarian prayer space]. I don't want to separate men and women in shul for no reason. So it applies to the Kotel as well.”

As for the results of the elections and the reports on issues of religion and state issues such as making amendments in the Law of Return, Shai said that he feels that “there is a kind of intoxication of power,” amongst the right wing parties after the elections.

He explained that these parties were elected by running a campaign focused on internal security and cost of living. “They haven't asked [their voters] about who is a Jew and Reform conversions or the amendment of the Law of Return. They shouldn't touch it. Don't touch it,” he said of these delicate issues.

He continued by saying that he remember’s Israeli leaders such as the late Prime Minister Ariel (Arik) Sharon “who was in retrospect, very wise.” He quoted Sharon, at the time stating “Topics such as the question ‘Who is a Jew?’ I won't get near it and won’t touch it or limit it. It's too complicated.’” He added to Sharon’s words that “if you make changes [in issues of religion and state] you never know what the outcome is going to be. There is no reason to irritate millions of Reform or Conservative Jews.”

“I'm very much concerned about where the country is going. But I see it. I see it through my own family or my own perspective as an Israeli,” he said dramatically.

During his tenure, Shai said that at times, he surprised himself in what opinions he has changed. “I went to the Rebbe’s grave,” he said of the grave of the Lubavitch Rebbe in Queens. “I love Chabad and I think they are doing amazing things. I wouldn’t necessarily have said this a few years ago. They do amazing work and the cooperation we have with them as a government is amazing,” he said.

One of the projects that Shai feels like he hasn’t yet succeeded in during his short time as minister, is the connection of the state and Israeli expats across the world.

“His son used to live in the US and now he lives in Prague,” he said and without explaining much, hinted toward why this topic is so important to him.

“We haven't done enough for them,” he said of Israeli expats abroad. “We are losing them. If there is one thing that I wished we did on a larger scale it was the work with Israeli expats overseas. Israel has gone a long way since the late Yitzchak Rabin’s statement about the Israeli expats being ‘wimps.’ We all understand that Israel is bigger and stronger nowadays than it was 40 or 50 years ago. We have to understand that there always was a diaspora and there always will be a diaspora - yet in my opinion, those that most need the assistance are the Israelis that don’t connect to the local Jewish communities and the Jewish communities won’t connect with them.”

Shai continued by asking “did you know that there are more than 100,000 Israelis living in the UK? We have to find a way to get the Jewish communities to collaborate with the Israeli expats living in the same neighborhoods. If I have one dollar, why spend it on renting a community center for Israeli expats in Switzerland if the Jewish community already has space that they can potentially offer them to use it? The money could then be invested in content and education - not in real estate.”

Shai has been the most outspoken minister about the war in Ukraine, calling on his own colleagues to approve the transfer of defense equipment to Ukraine. “For me to see millions of refugees leaving the country, crossing the border, is something that is very Jewish in my eyes. I asked my driver in Poland, when I went to meet with the refugees, to stop on the side of the road, to watch these poor individuals that have to leave everything behind - even though those that I'm speaking of at the moment aren’t even Jewish. But we were refugees 80 years ago, and my family were refugees.”

One thing that he regrets that didn’t happen is the chance to celebrate the Passover Seder with Ukrainian Prime Minister Vlodimir Zelensky. “I wanted to meet with Zelensky. I wanted to celebrate a Passover Seder with him, but the security department that is in charge of guarding ministers overseas wouldn’t approve this idea. I wanted to show my support and to meet with him in Ukraine, as two Jews, to try and celebrate the holiday of freedom together. I was very disappointed that this wasn’t a possibility.”

Asked if he would like to meet Zelensky now, Shai said that “As an Israeli a minister that would have been a lot more powerful. I would still love to meet him if he would agree to meet me. I think he is an exceptional leader. Very impressive who is doing an outstanding job. I think that Israel should already have given the Ukranians ammunition. They are a democracy and they are trying to defend themselves against a totalitarian government. If you ask me, I think that Netanyahu will actually manage this better and he will assist Ukraine, even if this isn’t something that will be publicized. I think that even though he is close to Putin, he will also find a way to assist Ukraine. If anyone can do it - he can.”

Shai is also disappointed with his party, the Labor party, that only received four seats in the current Knesset. “We have to establish a new movement, a social democratic movement, on the ruins of the Meretz and Labor parties. Labor lost three mandates and now it's literally disappeared.” The potential for this type of movement, according to Shai, “is between 15 to 20 mandates at least.”

Before the Post had a chance to ask, Shai concluded by saying that he “has no idea” what he is planning on doing next. “I’m in no rush or hurry,” he said.