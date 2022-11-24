The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

New government will not live out its days, Likud MK predicts

Likud MK David Bitan: There will be "problems" between the parties in the incoming coalition

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 15:55
MK David Bitan attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK David Bitan attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The distrust between the Likud and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) during the coalition negotiations will continue once the new government is formed, Likud MK David Bitan predicted on Thursday on Radio Galey Yisrael.

"I don't think this [new] government will live out its days," Bitan said. "It's not just forming the government, there will be problems afterward. These things will create a bad atmosphere," he added.

Bitan has been the only MK from the Likud to criticize party leader and prime-minister-elect MK Benjamin Netanyahu over the latter's handling of the negotiations.

Bitan justified the public criticism by claiming that Netanyahu acted against him during the Likud's primary election.

Netanyahu and chief negotiator MK Yariv Levin "should have known that RZP chairman Smotrich was going to be tough and have many demands," Bitan said in the aforementioned interview.

MK David Bitan arrives at a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 06, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)MK David Bitan arrives at a Likud party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 06, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Bitan argued that the seeds of the exaggerated demands were planted during the past year-and-a-half in the opposition, where "in order to maintain unity, the Likud folded all the time."

Likud, RZP trade jabs regarding delayed negotiations

The Likud and RZP traded public accusations on Wednesday as to who was responsible for the delayed negotiations. RZP argued that it had made a number of concessions since it first listed its demands two weeks ago, but that on Tuesday night the Likud reneged on all of its promises, effectively bringing the sides back to square one. Voters chose RZP in order to implement a right-wing agenda, and the party will not compromise on receiving the tools it needs to do so, the party said.

One of the leading items on the party's agenda is to take control over civil matters pertaining to Israeli citizens living in West Bank settlements, as well as acting against Palestinians illegally taking over parts of Area C.

“How is it that the Likud is unwilling to change the attitude towards the Palestinian Authority, to stop begging for its cooperation, and finally begin to treat it as an enemy, and ourselves as the bosses?”

MK Orit Struk (Religious Zionist Party)

RZP number three, MK Orit Struk, expounded on this in a long Facebook post on Wednesday. Struk argued that for over 12 years Israel has been sticking its head in the sand facing a "organized, financed and outspoken" Palestinian Authority policy intended to "throttle Jewish settlement" and "unilaterally form a Palestinian state, which it knows it will not receive in negotiations because most Israelis oppose this."

Struk wrote that the takeover of open space in Area C has gotten to a point where "In nearly every region it has crept up to the very gates of the settlements," and that Israel and the IDF were not doing enough to stop this. Struk claimed that all of the Likud MKs agreed with her on this and spoke against it in Knesset committees.

"So how can it be that now, when we were finally chosen to return to power and engage in this critical battle, the Likud is demanding to return to a policy of [sticking its head in the sand]? To live alongside the large land robbery and not prevent it determinedly? How is it that the Likud is unwilling to change the attitude towards the Palestinian Authority, to stop begging for its cooperation, and finally begin to treat it as an enemy, and ourselves as the bosses?" Struk asked.

Struk then challenged her own party. She cited a Hasmonean source that spoke about returning the land of its forefathers, and asked, "Will we also know how to return the land of forefathers? Will we also be blessed with a national change of direction?"



Tags Knesset Likud Politics government israeli politics Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Ariel Shttuzpik who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem left one person killed and at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by