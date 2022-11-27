Ben-Gvir evades question on change to Temple Mount status quo

Incoming National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday morning refused to say whether he would act to change the status quo about Jews visiting the Temple Mount, which could trigger unrest and protests by Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians.

Asked by hosts Kalman Libskind and Asaf Liberman of KAN Radio whether he would allow unlimited visits by Jewish Israelis on the Temple Mount, Ben-Gvir answered that he would act to end the "racist policy" that "discriminates against Jews," but was unwilling to say what he would actually do.

Jewish Israelis are currently only allowed to visit the Temple Mount during a short window in the morning hours. A change in the status quo or a visit by Ben-Gvir himself could trigger protests and unrest by Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians, who view these as provocations.

Ben-Gvir's actions could potentially provoke Palestinians

Ben-Gvir's actions regarding the Temple Mount are also politically contentious. MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) said on Sunday morning that if Ben-Gvir himself chooses to visit the site, it will be seen as a provocation.

RELIGIOUS JEWS visit the Temple Mount, in 2020. (credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)

"When Ben Gvir participated in [outlawed Kach movement founder] Rabbi Kahana's memorial service, I said that he was expected not to attend next year, since he is a member of the Israeli Knesset. I do think that it cannot be that Jews are restricted from praying in a place that is perhaps the holiest for the Jewish people, but on the other hand I am against doing things to set the area on fire."

Bismuth later clarified on Twitter, "The Temple Mount is the heart of our existence and the holiest place for the Jewish people. Period. Therefore, I support in principle visiting the site and appearing before God. The thought that a Jew cannot pray there is unacceptable but 'there is a time and place for everything.' Especially during this time of forming a government. See you on the [Temple] Mount, Itamar."

Former Religious Affairs Minister MK Matan Kahana wrote on Twitter, "I understand that you [Ben-Gvir] gave up on Jewish prayer at the temple mount. Maybe start by opening the site to Jews for one additional hour each day … or maybe it is now apparent that the outgoing government actually acted with responsibility, and that is why the number of visitors to the site in the last year nearly doubled."