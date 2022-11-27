The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir evades question on change to Temple Mount status quo

Itamar Be-Gvir refused to say whether he would work to allow Jews to pray on Temple Mount.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2022 14:06
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022. (photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022.
(photo credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

Incoming National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday morning refused to say whether he would act to change the status quo about Jews visiting the Temple Mount, which could trigger unrest and protests by Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians.

Asked by hosts Kalman Libskind and Asaf Liberman of KAN Radio whether he would allow unlimited visits by Jewish Israelis on the Temple Mount, Ben-Gvir answered that he would act to end the "racist policy" that "discriminates against Jews," but was unwilling to say what he would actually do.

Jewish Israelis are currently only allowed to visit the Temple Mount during a short window in the morning hours. A change in the status quo or a visit by Ben-Gvir himself could trigger protests and unrest by Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians, who view these as provocations.

Ben-Gvir's actions could potentially provoke Palestinians

Ben-Gvir's actions regarding the Temple Mount are also politically contentious. MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud) said on Sunday morning that if Ben-Gvir himself chooses to visit the site, it will be seen as a provocation.

RELIGIOUS JEWS visit the Temple Mount, in 2020. (credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90) RELIGIOUS JEWS visit the Temple Mount, in 2020. (credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)

"When Ben Gvir participated in [outlawed Kach movement founder] Rabbi Kahana's memorial service, I said that he was expected not to attend next year, since he is a member of the Israeli Knesset. I do think that it cannot be that Jews are restricted from praying in a place that is perhaps the holiest for the Jewish people, but on the other hand I am against doing things to set the area on fire."

"I do think that it cannot be that Jews are restricted from praying in a place that is perhaps the holiest for the Jewish people, but on the other hand I am against doing things to set the area on fire."

MK Boaz Bismuth

Bismuth later clarified on Twitter, "The Temple Mount is the heart of our existence and the holiest place for the Jewish people. Period. Therefore, I support in principle visiting the site and appearing before God. The thought that a Jew cannot pray there is unacceptable but 'there is a time and place for everything.' Especially during this time of forming a government. See you on the [Temple] Mount, Itamar."

Former Religious Affairs Minister MK Matan Kahana wrote on Twitter, "I understand that you [Ben-Gvir] gave up on Jewish prayer at the temple mount. Maybe start by opening the site to Jews for one additional hour each day … or maybe it is now apparent that the outgoing government actually acted with responsibility, and that is why the number of visitors to the site in the last year nearly doubled."



Tags Israel Temple Mount coalition itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by