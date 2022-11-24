Otzma Yehudit, Likud make significant progress toward forming government

Significant progress has been made in the negotiations between Otzma Yehudit, Shas and the Likud to form a government, although some issues in dispute still remain, the Likud said in a statement on Thursday night.

So far it has been agreed that Otzma Yehudit will receive the Ministry of Internal Security in an expanded capacity, the Ministry of the Negev and the Galilee and the Ministry of Heritage.

Among the disputes that remain are the implementation of the young settlement regulation, the implementation of the five-year law and various ideological issues. In addition, there is a dispute over the Ministry for the Social Periphery, security affairs, law, governance and Jewish Identity.