The coalition agreement between the Likud and Otzma Yehudit includes a provision that will enable citizens who incite racism or do not accept Israel's definition as a Jewish and Democratic state from running for the Knesset.

The clause in question is Clause 7A of the Basic Law: The Knesset, which says:

"A candidates list shall not participate in elections to the Knesset, and a person shall not be a candidate for election to the Knesset, if the goals or actions of the list or the actions of the person, expressly or by implication, include one of the following: 1. Negation of the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state; 2. Incitement to racism; 3. Support for armed struggle by a hostile state or a terrorist organization against the State of Israel."

Otzma Yehudit and the Likud agreed that this clause will be erased.

The Election Committee ahead of every election usually bars a number of parties and politicians from running based on this clause, including the Israeli-Arab party Balad and certain far-right Jewish politicians. However, these decisions are always appealed, and the High Court usually strikes them down.

HEAD OF THE Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene of Wednesday’s bombing at the exit to Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Cases in which the High Court barred candidate from running were the Kahanist Kach party in 1988 and 1992, and far-right candidates Michael Ben-Ari (ahead of the election to the 21st Knesset in April 2019), and Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel (ahead of the election to the 22nd Knesset, in September 2019). In these cases, the court accepted appeals to strike down the candidates even though they were ratified by the election committee.

On other occasions, the court reversed decisions to bar parties and candidates, including Balad, Marzel, Azmi Bishara, Hanin Zouabi and others, according to data from the Israel Democracy Institute.

The law is unfair - Otzma Yehudit

According to Otzma Yehudit, the law was applied unfairly toward Jewish extremists and therefore should be erased.

This means that if the law indeed is erased, Marzel, Ben Ari and other far-right figures could run in the next election, as could extremist Islamic or other groups.

Labor chair and outgoing Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli responded on Twitter, "Congratulations to Hamas, for whom Bibi has just opened the door to the Israeli Knesset. Bibi has also sold Zionism," Michaeli wrote.

"Congratulations to Hamas, for whom Bibi has just opened the door to the Israeli Knesset. Bibi has also sold Zionism." Merav Michaeli

The Likud and Otzma Yehudit reached final agreements overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, but these have not been signed or presented in full to the public.