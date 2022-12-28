The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

In end-of-term briefing, outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar remains unperturbed

Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar leaves his position reflecting on changes he made and changes that need to come.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 20:01
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar heading to cabinet meeting, June 26, 2022. (photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)
Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar heading to cabinet meeting, June 26, 2022.
(photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)

Outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned repeatedly during the election campaign earlier this year that the incoming coalition will end up changing Israel's form of governance from a liberal to an authoritarian democracy. Yet in a press briefing to summarize his tenure, Sa'ar projected calm. He did not project doomsday like some of his fellow outgoing ministers, even regarding an imbalanced Override Clause – which Sa'ar says could obliterate the High Court's ability to oversee the legislature.

"We learned from [former prime minister Menachem] Begin something simple – there is no eternal government. The government's fate is to be replaced, and the constitutional rules of the game need to survive for the long term," Sa'ar said.

"Changing the rules of the game need to be done in an evolutionary, not revolutionary manner, through dialogue and making as broad an agreement as possible, and not extreme legislation with a narrow majority," he added.

If the incoming coalition changes the rules of the game with a narrow majority, the opposition will fight with the parliamentary tools at its disposal, and cancel the law as soon as it takes power again – and the people of Israel will be the ones to pay the price, Sa'ar said.

"The correct and wise approach is to reach wide agreement – not total, but wide agreement," he said.

Gideon Sa'ar at the announcement of a merger between New Hope and Blue and White, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)Gideon Sa'ar at the announcement of a merger between New Hope and Blue and White, July 10, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

There is also a strong element that will be able to curb any rash action by the government – public opinion. Over-aggressiveness tends to be hit by a boomerang effect down the road, Sa'ar said

"Over-aggressiveness is never the right thing to do. There need to be reforms – but evolutional reforms based on the judicial tradition and method," Sa'ar said.

"Our mistake as a society was that we missed our chance to form a constitution in the country's early days. As time went on, Israeli society became more polarized and we moved away from the ability to set a consensus on the rules of the game," he added.

The importance of checks and balances in Israeli politics

Regarding the Override Clause, the importance is the checks and balances, and there are three issues involved in the matter, Sa'ar said.

The first is to regulate how to legislate or amend a Basic Law – there needs to be a change here, and the amendments to the Basic Law: The Government which passed this week – known as the "Deri and Smotrich" Laws – were not conducted properly, he argued.

The second is to determine the mechanism that enables the High Court to cancel a law, and here there are two options, Sa'ar said – a centralized model, or a decentralized model. According to the latter, any High Court Justice in any makeup can strike down a Knesset law.

The other, which Sa'ar said was his preferred option, was to determine a minimum of justices necessary to hear an appeal against a law and to strike down a law – but not an overwhelming majority of 12 justices like in other proposals, which would make it nearly impossible, Sa'ar argued.

The third issue is a majority in the Knesset is required to overrule a high court ruling that is not just 61 members of Knesset. Sa'ar's preferred choice is 65 MKs – and had nothing to do with the fact that the incoming coalition is 64 MKs. He has supported 65 for at least a decade, Sa'ar said.

In terms of the Justice Ministry, Sa'ar admitted that his views on an array of issues were different from that of his successor, Likud MK Yariv Levin. But he prepared a proper handover process and would hand over the ministry in a better place than he received it, with a number of reforms that were stalled during the election ready for the new minister to take over, he said.

The ministry itself is in better shape, Sa'ar said. When he received it, many key positions were manned by fill-ins. He managed to appoint worthy officials to many of them, including an attorney general, state attorney, four High Court justices, five out of seven deputy attorney generals, and others.

The ministry under his stewardship also managed to create or at least begin reform on a number of matters.

Regarding the fight against crime in the Arab sector, Sa'ar noted the law for minimum punishments for crimes of holding or selling illegal weapons; an amendment to involve more courts to deal with economic crime, thus improving the fight against the funding of crime gangs; the law to conduct a search without a warrant in particular circumstances in order to precede the destruction of evidence; and more.

On civil rights in investigations and trials, Sa'ar noted the community courts law, which grows the options for rehabilitation of criminals instead of repeat incarceration; a law that passed, to enable a judge to reject evidence that was obtained illegally;  a basic law regarding rights in criminal proceedings, which passed its first reading in the Knesset; and others.

On decriminalization, Sa'ar noted a law proposal to reduce the number of offenses that are considered criminal and make them civil offenses instead, in order to ease the pressure on the courts. These include the decriminalization of cannabis use, as well the passing the first reading of a law to replace many criminal offenses related to traffic violations with enlarged fines.

Finally, on transparency, Sa'ar noted his move to hold public hearings for candidates for high court judges – which was approved in April by the Judicial Appointments Committee by an 8-1 majority, as well as decrees that for the first-time force associations from the Ottoman period that were previously exempt to report their operations transparently.



Tags Knesset gideon sa'ar law israeli politics justice ministry justice
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by